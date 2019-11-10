Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli meet a furry new friend on their vacation. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 14:06 IST

Actor Anushka Sharma has shared new pictures from her travels in Bhutan on social media. The new photos show her and husband Virat Kohli cuddling with a puppy in front of what appears to be a temple.

Both Anushka and Virat are seen dressed in their thickest jackets, gloves and woollen hats to brave the cold. In one pic, Anushka is seen flashing a big smile while a puppy sits in her lap. The next picture shows Virat playing with the puppy. The third picture shows Virat climbing a small hill. The couple seems to be enjoying a trek. Earlier on Sunday, Anushka had shared a video of a cow, chomping on some tree leaves.

Recently, even Virat shared some pictures from the vacation and wrote, “When you get a chance to come close to the beauty of nature, thoughts cease and you become one with the moment and merge with the divine energy. So grateful.”

The right-handed batsman turned 31 on November 5. Thanking his fans for the birthday wishes, Kohli had tweeted: “What a blessing to be able to visit such divine places with my soulmate. Also thank you everyone for your kind wishes from the bottom of my heart.” The trip is a part of his long birthday celebrations.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: ‘Biased host Salman Khan’ trends after he defends Siddharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan is shocked too

Anushka shared pictures on his birthday and wrote, “This one is my blessing. My friend, My confidante , My one true love. I hope you find the light-guiding your path always and may you choose to do the right thing every time. Your compassion is what makes you a good leader and I pray that you always have that in abundance. Happy Birthday my love.”

In one of the pictures, the couple can be seen hand in hand posing for the camera while in other pictures, an avid animal lover Anushka can be seen feeding a baby calf. The amazing landscape and picturesque background are sure to leave you amazed.

Follow @htshowbiz for more