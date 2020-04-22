Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli give away their secrets of staying fit, boosting immunity during lockdown

bollywood

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 13:55 IST

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer husband Virat Kohli may be in lockdown but they have not given up on their healthy lifestyle. In a live chat with their fans, the power couple spoke about what positive changes they have brought in their lives and how they are keeping healthy during the lockdown.

While saying they are ‘are not doing anything different’, the actor revealed, “I think Virat and me are people who do not believe in diets and we just have a lifestyle which is very healthy. We have always been like that,“ Anushka said.

She revealed their diet and exercise regimen, “There are certain things we don’t eat because they are not good for you, we try to eat food which is alkaline so it’s kind of easy on the stomach and keeps you healthy because if your body is alkaline your immunity is good and that’s something that we have always followed.”

She also revealed what they do to boost immunity. “I think all of us are trying to do whatever we can to boost our immunity. We have been having a lot of haldi, haldi in the morning when we wake up, we are having haldi ginger and Kali mirch ka chai (tea) and we are trying to drink a lot of water - sometimes we forget but we try to drink a lot of water.”

For those who are finding working out difficult during lockdown, she said, “Working out, more than anything else, is giving me a routine, it’s giving Virat a routine. When you are working out you are like okay I have something that I have to do now, I will do it and you feel good after the workout. When you are about to go to workout, you might feel that you aren’t feeling like doing so but you have to push yourself.”

Virat also spoke about what he has learnt from Anushka. “To be honest the patience bit I have learnt ever since me and Anushka met each other. I was a very impatient before. The learnings from one another that we have had, looking at her personality, looking at her composure in situations has really inspired me to fight it out. Even when things are tough you have to swallow your ego and keep being there in adversity, keep fighting your way out and eventually you will find a way,” he said.

“So that’s what I have seen her do and I have learnt from that,” he added.