Are box office figures an enticement for the audiences or mere propaganda?

bollywood

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 17:02 IST

For years now, industry trade experts have released box office figures to the public. Earlier, they were revealed after a week of a film’s release in magazines and newspapers but soon the trend was all about weekend collections, which could make or break a film. And, of late, trade pundits track the business of every film from the moment it releases on Friday till Sunday, invariably influencing the audiences.

When four trade experts announced four different figures for the Diwali release, Housefull 4, film producer Ronnie Screwvala tweeted, asking them not to share inflated box office figures but give out authentic numbers. “Isn’t it time everyone reports Box Office numbers accurately! @KomalNahta @taran_adarsh... accuracy of information builds CREDIBILITY which the movie industry needs so badly ... and not sure how long-to appease egos will Studios and all keep encouraging pumped up data on numbers,” he wrote in his tweet. He also clarified that he wasn’t talking about Housefull 4 but the practice in general and that he hoped for transparency and credibility in the movie industry. The tweet sparked a debate about real BO numbers and their credibility.

Trade analyst Komal Nahata responded saying, “the producers/distributors/exhibitors need to give the real figures” while film distributor Akshaye Rathi, who agreed with Screwvala, said, “collections don’t even need to be in the public domain. Only the stakeholders (the studios, talent, producers, distributors, exhibitors & tax collecting authorities / govt) need to know them. Putting them out does more harm than good to the sector.”

After the speculation about the box office numbers of Housefull 4, Akshay Kumar spoke up and insisted that the figures were correct and that the media can call theatre owners to check. He said, “No one is going to lie about this. There is a studio called Fox Star Studios (involved with the film) it has a big credibility. It is a corporate. It runs from LA. It is not possible. We should use our brains. They make films of millions and millions of dollars and for them to increase by three or five nothing will happen. So, let’s talk sense. They (Fox Star Studios) are writing it on their own (Twitter) handle and it goes everywhere, they have to report to everyone. Nobody is going to lie this. If a corporate won’t put then anyone else will put it. It is like an open book, one can call theatres and you can calculate it. (sic)”

We asked members of the industry if it was necessary for the audiences to know about the box office numbers and if they affected their film-viewing choices?

Bhushan Kumar, T-Series, Chairman and Managing Director, says, “Box office success relates to the success of the film. When the audiences know that X number of people have seen the film, they do get inspired by the figures. If a film is doing well, then the audience is keen to know why. It’s like the case of word-of-mouth.” He also adds that there have been cases when big-budgeted films haven’t worked after a superb first day collection and “ultimately the quality of the film, the story, the star cast that draws the audience”. He shares, “Audiences like a Mission Mangal and a Total Dhamaal and don’t necessarily go by the reviews. A film like Housefull 4 didn’t get encouraging reviews but it has worked wonderfully which means there is an audience keen to watch that kind of cinema.”

Article 15 and Mulk director Anubhav Sinha, feels box office figures are “a propaganda”. He says, “We live in the times of extra consumption. The audiences are now used to getting the box office numbers but whether they will watch a film or not depends marginally on the figures. It contributes to the perception that here’s a big film, making money, is a success and so many people are watching it. So, they want to go see it. I agree with Ronnie that we should be honest about the numbers things should ideally be so but that is not the world we live in. We are living in times where we have to shout from rooftops about how much money which film made.”

No Entry and Paagalpanti director Anees Bazme says, when the audience learns about the numbers, “unhe lagta hai ki film itni badi hit hui hai” and that’s what intrigues them. He says, “Earlier, we would mention that a film is a hit, super hit or a blockbuster… these words affected the audience. Box office figures are needed to bring in more audience. But this practice is only in films. No other businesses reveal what they earned within days of releasing their new product or projects. Films are ultimately a product. Nowadays, it is too much pressure as the numbers of the first day first show are out. But then that’s what showbiz is.”