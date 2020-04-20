e-paper
Are celebs being too active on social media in this lockdown? What’s wrong in that, asks Tamannaah Bhatia

The actor says that people who are talking about anyone overdoing it are also a consumer of that, so they should not be complaining

bollywood Updated: Apr 20, 2020 13:58 IST
Shreya Mukherjee
Shreya Mukherjee
Hindustan Times
Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has been sharing tidbits from her daily life on social media
While staying at home can get stressful, some have decided to take each day at a time to ease out the anxiety. Tamannaah Bhatia says that soon after the 21-day lockdown was announced, she took to social media to share that she would make this time constructive by following a “holistic lifestyle” and urged her followers to do the same.

“I’m living each day as it comes. If I plan things then the entire purpose gets lost. We’ve been leading a busy life and now in this unique time when we’ve time for ourselves and our families, it’s important to make things beautiful. So I’m just being instinctive. There is no pressure,” says Bhatia, who has been since posting about her workouts, food habits and so on. 

However, amid all the crisis, many have also pointed out that some people are going a little overboard while posting content online. But Bhatia looks at it differently.

“Of course people are creating more content now because earlier, many of us were engaged. There are still many who’re working from home, emergency service providers are working daily. But for those who’ve some free time they’re creating or watching things more online. What’s wrong in that? People who talk about anyone over doing are also a consumer of over consumption or over production. So it’s kind of ironic in the given circumstance,” she says. 

The 30-year-old feels we needed to pause, and in a way this time is healing the nature and us in more ways than one. Hence, she requests everyone to “concentrate on the positives also”.

However, what worries Bhatia is that many people are still ignorant about the situation. “I was talking to our watchman recently and he said in his village they thought eating chicken leads to such ailments. So while now he knows, through him I tried sending a message to his fellow villagers,” she adds.

Expressing gratitude towards people who are going beyond and helping others,the actor says, “So many people everywhere are trying to help each other, stray animals and birds. I feel proud that we all are doing so much, this is so beautiful.”

