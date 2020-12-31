Arjun Kapoor reflects on his journey from being a ‘nobody with no real opportunity’ in 2010 to shooting his 14th film. Read full note

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 14:34 IST

Arjun Kapoor has come a long way in the last decade, after making his debut with the film Ishaqzaade in 2012. Amid the countdown to New Year 2020, the actor has penned a touching post on Instagram, reflecting on his journey both personally and professionally.

The actor, who is currently shooting for his untitled next with Rakul Preet Singh, began the post saying, “2019 you taught me well... reminded me what a roller coaster life is... I travelled I lived I laughed I cried... I had some amazing moments, had some that broke my heart... personally, I’m excited about entering the new decade... at the start of 2010 I was a nobody unknown to the world with no real opportunity lying in front of me... today as we close the decade I’m shooting my 14th film.”

Mourning the loss of his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor, he went on to add, “Lots of ups some downs gained an identity lost my backbone in my Mother & Nani forever.”

Arjun, however, has learnt to believe in himself throughout the ups and downs. Sharing his learnings from life, he wrote, “Life is a roller coaster we just gotta ride it... I say this to anyone reading this right now... never give up never listen to the naysayers believe in yourself believe that u are meant to do what makes u happy... there are enough forces to pull u down everyday trust me I have seen and felt it but to rise from there by exceeding what everyone thinks of u because u believed in yourself is an unbelievable feeling... when The Underdog wins it’s always a story worth telling.”

He ended the post with his wishes for his fans and friends, “... happy new year to all of you who love me & maybe who don’t... follow your dreams this decade... u never know what the future holds for u or any of us... big love.”

Arjun saw two releases this year: Panipat and India’s Most Wanted. Both the films failed to live up to expectations at the box office. While India’s Most Wanted collected Rs 11.90 crore, Panipat wrapped up at Rs 33.40 crore.

The actor is currently dating Malaika Arora and has also developed a close bond with his half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor ever since the death of their mother and actor Sridevi.

