Arjun Kapoor’s early birthday gift to Katrina Kaif will crack you up. Akshay Kumar’s repartee is equally cheeky

Arjun Kapoor seems to be in competition with close buddy Ranveer Singh for the tag of Bollywood’s unofficial jester. If Ranveer aces the act, Arjun isn’t far behind either. He recently posted a picture of himself with a catchy caption that will surely bring a smile on your face.

So Arjun went boating with kid sister Anshula and posted a picture of himself holding an oar. Nothing funny there, for sure. What he did next is where the fun begins. He captioned the picture, “Teri Oar Teri Oar Teri Oar hai Rabba !!! It’s the 2.0 version just for u @katrinakaif (an early birthday present from me) !!! @akshaykumar #vipulshah @ipritamofficial #aneesbazmee #singhisking #kapoorisalsoking #fooling_around.”

This was Arjun’s early birthday present for Katrina, who will celebrate her 34th birthday on July 16. He also tagged Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar. If we recall, this is a song from Katrina-Akshay starrer Singh is King.

Now, Arjun can’t stop pulling Katrina’s leg. The actor, who was in the US as part of Salman Khan’s Dabangg Reloaded tour, has been posting awesome pictures that blend dance and fitness routine into a seamless whole. In one of the pictures, her hair and dress is sprinkled with white powder. Seeing it, Arjun had remarked that Katrina has dandruff. On another photo, he wrote, “all clear”.

Not to take things lying down, Katrina replied that possibly Arjun is keen on learning her dance moves. She cheekily added that Arjun could take lessons from Varun Dhawan or else on her return, she too can teach him some. This playful banter among the two stars will definitely keep us entertained.

And guess what, the jokes didn’t end there. Akshay too jumped into the fray and commented on Arjun’s picture on Twitter. He pulled Arjun’s leg but demanding to know how far could he actually row before addressing him as “Kapoor King”.

😂😂 Hope you row far with your oar. Wishing you lots of love and luck Kapoor King :) https://t.co/oKR3qhls5g — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 9, 2018

Meanwhile, on their respective work fronts, both have their hands full. While Katrina is busy with SRK-starrer Zero and Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan, Arjun has a number of interesting films lined up such as Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar, Panipat and Namastey England.

