Katrina Kaif looks powerful in stunning new monochrome photo. Check it out

Katrina Kaif on Friday shared a new picture from her series with photographer Tarun Vishwa. This is the third monochrome image that Katrina has posted on Instagram in the last week. The most recent one arrived just a few days ago. Katrina captioned the latest image, “Light , shadow and soul.”

In the black and white picture, we can see the actor taking a powerful pose with her arms behind her head, wearing a cropped black skirt. The photo is similar to the earlier ones - all of them have a cool dust effect in the background - but Katrina was wearing white in the previous two pictures.

She has also shared behind-the-scenes videos from the shoot, which prompted Arjun Kapoor - a member of the ‘We Hate Katrina Kaif Fan Club’ that was jokingly started by Varun Dhawan - to say that she has dandruff.

Tarun Vishwa is an advertising and fashion photographer, and according to his website, has shot actors such as Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar and Alia Bhatt for several fashion and lifestyle publications.

Katrina most recently appeared opposite Salman Khan in the box office behemoth, Tiger Zinda Hai. She will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero later this year. Katrina is also working on Thugs of Hindostan with Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Amitabh Bachchan.

