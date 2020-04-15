Arjun Kapoor, sister Anshula share The Simpsons avatar, actor says ‘She thinks I’m just as annoying as Bart’. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 15:49 IST

Arjun Kapoor has shared a vibrant drawing that shows his sister Anshula and him as characters from The Simpsons. The actor said he is alike Bart Simpson when it comes to annoying his sister.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, he wrote, “She’s the Lisa to my Bart, and I’m sure she thinks I’m just as annoying as Bart... The resemblance is uncanny though... @anshulakapoor & I do agree on one thing, The Simpsons just keeps getting better !!! Can’t wait to binge watch the new season...@disneyplushotstarpremium #TheSimpsonsAreHere.”

The picture got crossed 62,000 ‘likes’ within an hour on Instagram. Anil’s uncle and actor Anil Kapoor reacted to the post, “Love it”. Tennis player Sania Mirza wrote, “Bestt”.

Arjun recently reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to extend lockdown till May 3 amid coronavirus crisis. He posted a picture of himself from an old photoshoot and gave it a lockdown themed caption. “Me trying to Smoulder while we wait for May...” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Arjun is busy watching movies to make use of his time in isolation. Like several Bollywood stars including girlfriend Malaika Arora, Arjun also tried his hand at cooking but preferred to call himself a ‘fake baker’. He shared a hilarious Boomerang video on Instagram, where he can be seen trying to bake something with his pet dog Maximus by his side. “I’m sure Maximus the real Gunda sang this song in his head cause it’s the first time he’s seen me the Fake Baker attempt anything in the kitchen,” he wrote.

Recently, Arjun took to Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of dessert made by Malaika. It isn’t clear if she sent him a food parcel or he just shared it to praise her cooking skills.

