e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 29, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Arjun Mathur on OTT vs theatrical release debate: Theatres are, unfortunately, coming to a bit of a close

Arjun Mathur on OTT vs theatrical release debate: Theatres are, unfortunately, coming to a bit of a close

The actor says he would go to a theatre now only for 3D movies, otherwise,he wouldn’t.

bollywood Updated: Jun 29, 2020 18:11 IST
Sangeeta Yadav
Sangeeta Yadav
Hindustan Times
Actor Arjun Mathur rose to fame after starring in the web series, Made In Heaven
Actor Arjun Mathur rose to fame after starring in the web series, Made In Heaven
         

Resumption of shoots on a set might take some time but actor Arjun Mathur is utilising his creative instinct by creating new content from home and has already shot for two projects. “Creativity finds its expression even in a crisis like this. People are doing all kinds of things. There are a lot of ideas popping up and we’re also shooting a couple of things from home,” he says.

Filming all by himself, Mathur, 38, finds it to be a herculean task as “actors have to do 30 department’s work, right from setting up the location, to lightings, costume, camera handling, and much more. All this is a new learning to adapt to the changing industry,” he says. 

Amid the lockdown, many filmmakers are skipping the theatrical release of their movies and opting for OTT platforms. This has put a big question mark on the fate of multiplexes, however, Mathur feels, “the precedence has already been set now. Sadly, the time for the theatres is, unfortunately, coming to a bit of a close because more and more people are creating the theatre experience in their home, and content has started to release directly on the OTT platform. Only for 3D movies, I would go to a multiplex to watch a movie, otherwise, I wouldn’t.”

It’s not just the entertainment industry that has been hit amid the pandemic. The entire country is facing a major economic and social crisis. Feeling “extremely privileged and grateful for being safe” in a situation like this, the actor says, “It all comes down to us suffering from bad leadership and unable to ensure safety, health and infrastructure to its citizens. All these problems of poverty, migrant issues, and healthcare infrastructure were there in our country for the longest time but now it’s hitting the roof. The government can do more, should be able to do more but the priorities are too whopped to start with. I don’t think it’s about to change in the near future.”

tags
top news
India-China to hold Lt General-level talks tomorrow on LAC standoff
India-China to hold Lt General-level talks tomorrow on LAC standoff
26/11 planner Sajid Mir, protected by Imran Khan govt, plotted terror in 3 continents
26/11 planner Sajid Mir, protected by Imran Khan govt, plotted terror in 3 continents
Telangana, TN may follow Maharashtra in extending lockdown to stop Covid-19
Telangana, TN may follow Maharashtra in extending lockdown to stop Covid-19
Maharashtra extends lockdown till July 31 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra extends lockdown till July 31 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
Sonia Gandhi accuses Centre of extorting people by hiking fuel prices
Sonia Gandhi accuses Centre of extorting people by hiking fuel prices
France speeds up Rafale fighter jet deliveries on IAF’s ‘special request’
France speeds up Rafale fighter jet deliveries on IAF’s ‘special request’
Covid-19: Thane city to go under complete lockdown for 10 days from July 2
Covid-19: Thane city to go under complete lockdown for 10 days from July 2
Watch: Sikh community in US hosts drive-thru food distribution for needy
Watch: Sikh community in US hosts drive-thru food distribution for needy
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaShekhar SumanSushant Singh RajputKerala SSLC Result 2020PM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In