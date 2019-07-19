Arjun Patiala: Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon call Mumbai Police cute, say the city is the safest in India

Actors Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon are busy with the promotions of their upcoming film, Arjun Patiala in which Diljit plays a cop and Kriti a crime reporter. The two recently called Mumbai Police “cute” in an interview to radio station, Fever.

Asked about her opinion on Mumbai Police, Kriti said, “They are very alert. There is so much checking on Friday and Saturday nights. I feel safe because of this checking.” Diljit also nodded in agreement and said, “I also feel that women can travel in Mumbai at night. Of all the places I have been to in India, I feel Mumbai is the safest of them all.”

Kriti, who hails from Delhi, added, “When I used to live in Delhi, there used to be a curfew time and we were supposed to come home by 10 pm. Here, there is no curfew time. Even when I am travelling for a shoot at night in Mumbai, I never feel unsafe and that is all thanks to Mumbai Police.”

Kriti Sanon during the promotion of her upcoming film Arjun Patiala at Juhu in Mumbai. ( IANS )

Diljit also called the Punjab Police “cute”, saying, “They are so cute that even looking at them scares you.”

Kriti also called herself a ‘fake Punjabi’ for not being able to speak in Punjabi fluently. She said that she listens to Punjabi songs, even sings them at home, understands the language but doesn’t know how to speak Punjabi with perfection.

Also read: The Lion King movie review: The greatest visual effects spectacle since Avatar; a monument to Hollywood excess

Arjun Patiala is set to hit theatres on July 26 and also stars Varun Sharma of Fukrey fame. Directed by Rohit Jugraj, it will clash with Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut’s Judgementall Hai Kya at the box office.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 15:12 IST