Arjun Rampal donates PPEs to frontline workers, urges everyone to contribute

bollywood

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 20:42 IST

Actor Arjun Rampal and his family have extended a helping hand in providing PPE kits to hospitals, doctors and nurses in the in the fight against the coronavirus. He also urged people to donate one kit for these corona warriors to keep them safe and healthy.

The 47-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a post in which he announced that the Rampal family has extended their support to MEDIQ LIFESCIENCES for providing PPE kits (made in India) in collaboration with Dr Darshan Doshi to the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) hospital doctors and nurses.

The actor also urged others to contribute towards helping the frontline warriors. He captioned the post, "I request all of you to help here. The real hero's out there, (the doctors and nurses), the PPE. their health is in jeopardy daily, looking after ours, As unfortunately they are not equipped with the armour they need, making them sick by the coronavirus. If each one of you can donate just 1 uniform for these brave hearts, it will keep your soldiers safe and healthy. Please please be generous, they need this and we will get it to them. It's Rs 1200 for the best suits for them."

