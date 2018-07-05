Arjun Rampal, ex-wife Mehr Jesia vacation in Paris with daughters weeks after separation. See pics

Just months after announcing their separation, Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal and former model Mehr Jesia seem to be spending some quality time in Paris. Arjun has shared a picture from Paris where Mehr is seen with their daughters, Myra and Mahikaa. Sharing the picture, Arjun wrote, “Parisian ladies #paris #vacation #beautifulgirls.”

Arjun and Mehr ended their marriage of 20 years in May. The couple had reportedly tried to mend their differences but to no avail.

Arjun and Mehr married in 1998. Announcing their separation, the couple said in a joint statement in May 2018, “After a 20-year-long beautiful journey filled with love and beautiful memories, we would like to share, that all journeys have different paths. We feel that it is time for us to move on to different destinations henceforth. We have always been solid when it has come to us, we will continue to be solid for each other and our loved ones, as we embark upon a new journey. Both of us being extremely private people feel strange to be making this statement, but such are the circumstances of our lives. Where the truth can get distorted and lost.”

On the work front, Arjun will soon be seen in JP Dutta’s upcoming directorial titled Paltan. The film is a war drama and is likely to be based on the Indo-China war of 1962. Apart from Arjun, the movie also stars Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Choudhary, Siddhanth Kapoor, Monica Gill and Sonal Chauhan. The trailer of the film will reportedly be out by mid-July.

