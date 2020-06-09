Arjun Rampal posts pic with son Arik, worried fan asks why he has a knife in his hand. Here’s the actor’s response
Actor Arjun Rampal on Monday shared a happy picture of himself with his little son Arik in his arms. However, the picture had one of his fans worried after they spotted a knife in his hand.
Sharing the picture, Arjun wrote: “A day well spent. #homie.” While actor and model Rahul Dev dropped a red heart emoji, a worried user wrote: “Why are we not talking about the knife in his hand.” The actor does indeed had a sharp object which looks like a knife in his hand. To assuage fears, Arjun replied to the user and said: “Was baby proofing the house when he ran into my arms, but I love this image that’s why I shared. Hope u calmer now.”
Arjun is quite a family man and never misses a chance to share photos of his family life. Recalling his father, he had posted an emotional message recently and had written: “Always a baller, always a rockstar, always the heart of a party, always ahead of your times. Miss you Papa. Miss your wit, your bluntness. I know you always there for us. 6years have passed since you left. You will live in our hearts forever. Love you.” He also shared a black and white picture of his dad from his younger days and it is quite evident where he gets his gorgeous looks from.
The actor had shared a picture of his mother too and written: “Missing you today and everyday. I know you are here with me. So why do I miss you so much? My mother my hero, my light. Love you Mamma.”
In May, similarly, he had shared a picture with his to daughters, Mahikaa and Myra, from his first marriage to former model Mehr Jesia and written: “Finally time with my beauties. #daughters.” Arjun and Mehr had caused a stir in 2018 when they announced their separation. A year later in November 2019, the duo was granted divorce by a family court in Bandra. They had been married for 21 years.
In July 2019 Arjun and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades had welcomed a baby boy, whom they had named Arik. Filmmaker JP Dutta’s daughter Nidhi had revealed the news through Twitter. “Congratulations @rampalarjun on the arrival of your bundle of joy! God bless!,” she had written.
