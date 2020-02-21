As Highway clocks six years, Randeep Hooda, Imtiaz Ali remember journey

bollywood

As road drama Highway clocked six years of its release on Friday, its lead actor Randeep Hooda and director Imtiaz Ali took a trip down the memory lane and shared pictures on social media to mark the day. The 43-year-old actor shared a throwback picture on Instagram of himself with the director, captured during the shooting of the road-drama.

In the photo, Randeep is seen in the rustic look of his character Mahabir, meanwhile, the 48-year-old director is leaning taking the support of a pole.

“Some travels doesn’t have destinations, only co-travellers.. #highway #6YearsOfHighway@imtiazaliofficial @wearewsf @nadiadwalagrandson,” read his caption.

Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, the 2014 release has actor Alia Bhatt in the lead. Earlier in the day, the director also took to Instagram to share two adorable stills from the movie which show Alia and Randeep cuddling in a blanket.

The movie revolves around story of a girl, played by Alia, who, for reasons later revealed, discovers freedom after being kidnapped by some men. She develops a special bond with one of the kidnappers Mahabir, played by Hooda.

Towards the end, despite the class difference, the two develop affection towards each other only to get separated due to unfortunate events. The movie earned critical acclaim upon its release, and the performances of the actors were widely lauded.

