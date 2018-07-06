Aspiring talent, listen up, CINTAA to set up office in Delhi

While Mumbai has forever been hailed as the entertainment capital of India, arguably Delhi is no less. Besides several actors originally hailing from Delhi, many filmmakers have chosen to shoot their movies in the city. Now, the Capital is to welcome another connection with the entertainment business — Cine & TV Artists’ Association (CINTAA) is set to open a branch here.

So far, it had an office in Mumbai only, and all artists who needed to associate with them had to get registered there. The official inauguration of CINTAA’s Delhi branch is likely to happen sometime in mid-August, this year.

Filmmaker Siddharth Sikka, who will head the Delhi branch of the association, says that it was time that CINTAA expanded its wings. “There are so many artists in Delhi, who wish to stay here but don’t have a proper association to get registered with. CINTAA acts as a guidance forum for them. With a CINTAA card, it’s easier for budding artists to get employed by production houses and channels in other parts of the country too, which they otherwise don’t have access to,” explains Sikka.

CINTAA is the only body that is approved and recognised by the government as an association for artists, says Sikka. He adds, “[At times], filmmakers come to Delhi and they often exploit artists [here] and use them for as long they want and then pay them later. When CINTAA will be active in Delhi, producers coming from other parts of the country will know that there are certain laws and rules to be followed.”

Actor Amit Behl, who’s been serving as the senior Joint secretary, CINTAA, since 2015, adds to Sikka’s point, “Many fake rackets were going on, giving unauthorized membership to new artists and exploiting them. Girls were being even sexually exploited. Only when people would go to CINTAA’s official website and contact us, we would realise how budding talent aspiring to enter the entertainment industry was being used by these fake card agencies.”

Behl adds that with CINTAA’s Delhi branch, “now, artists from the north of India will know that there is an association for them. Even producers would know who to approach in times of crisis.”

