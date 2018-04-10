At Jaya Bachchan’s birthday party, a three-tier cake and Bollywood who’s who

As Jaya Bachchan turned 70, goodwill and wishes poured in from all sides. Husband Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan were among the many who took to social media to wish her. In the evening, it was time for a stylish soiree to celebrate the milestone in Jaya’s life. Designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla organized a birthday party for the veteran actor and among those who attended included her family, Karan Johar with mother Hiroo, Sara Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Sonali Bendre, among others.

The highlight of the occasion was a three-tiered cake bedecked with flowers. The venue was done up with flowers and hanging lights.

Bollywood celebs at #JayaBachchan's birthday bash A post shared by ETimes (@myetimes) on Apr 9, 2018 at 8:53pm PDT

Earlier, Amitabh took to social media to wish Jaya. He wrote on his blog, “At the stroke of the midnight hour the greetings and wishes and calls and the feeding of sweetmeats ; the gifting of love and togetherness and the welcoming of the lady on her 70th .. !! She be wife and Mother .. and she be with her ‘progress report’. Feelings and love delivered .. writings of occasion hand written on card .. the gratitude of the special day and spending the time with all about, reminiscing .. Quiet .. still and intimate .. the best way to bring in a remembrance and the passage of time over the year gone by ..”

T 2769 - The 'progress report' then .. and now .. pic.twitter.com/0wSS85sS96 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 9, 2018

Abhishek also took to Instagram to wish “his world”. He shared a throwback picture of Jaya and wrote, “ Happy Birthday Ma. You are the world to me, love you!”

Other Bollywood celebs also took to social media to wish her. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi wrote, “@SrBachchan Salgirah Mubarak #JayaBachchan. Your diploma film at FTII Suman is the reason I joined the film industry. Thank you. Jeete raho khush raho. Bahut saara pyar.”

Actor Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday, Jaya aunty! Your energy and compassion are second to none and I wish you an absolutely fantastic birthday. Lots of love,” while Esha Deol shared a throwback picture on Twitter and wrote, “Happy birthday to the most elegant, dignified and loving woman I know... “I love you like my own mother” #majorthrowback #myfirstshoot #jayabachchan.”