e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Atrangi Re director Aanand L Rai tests positive for Covid-19, says he is in quarantine

Atrangi Re director Aanand L Rai tests positive for Covid-19, says he is in quarantine

Director Aanand L Rai has issued a statement confirming that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and is in quarantine. He was filming Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Atrangi Re.

bollywood Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 13:05 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Aanand L Rai has tested positive for Covid-19.
Aanand L Rai has tested positive for Covid-19.
         

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai has tested positive for the coronavirus. Confirming the diagnosis, Rai wrote on social media that he is in quarantine and anyone who came in contact with him recently should get tested.

He said he was asymptomatic and is following protocols. “I have tested covid positive today.Just wanted to inform everyone that I don’t feel any symptoms & I feel fine. I’m quarantining as instructed by authorities.Anyone wh has come in contact with me recently is advised to quarantine & follow d govt protocols.Thank you for support.”

 

Rai was shooting for his next directorial, Atrangi Re, with Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. The shoot of the film, announced earlier this year, was halted when the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown was announced. The shoot was resumed in October in Madurai, and Sara had called the experience “strange”.

Talking about resuming shoot, Sara had said, “I was shooting for the second schedule of Atrangi Re. I’m now sitting in a room where people are wearing masks, suits and gloves. It’s a little strange. It was the same on set, with my director in a mask and gloves. It was different. But the passion and excitement with which everybody in the film fraternity comes to set with has not changed. The enthusiasm which binds us all is still there. So it really felt like I never left.”

top news
In China’s advice to India on Tibet, a proclivity to cherry-pick agreements
In China’s advice to India on Tibet, a proclivity to cherry-pick agreements
‘Dawai bhi, kadai bhi’: PM Modi for caution even after vaccination
‘Dawai bhi, kadai bhi’: PM Modi for caution even after vaccination
Lone BJP MLA backs resolution passed by Kerala Assembly against farm laws
Lone BJP MLA backs resolution passed by Kerala Assembly against farm laws
5 new cases of UK Covid-19 strain traced in India, tally rises to 25
5 new cases of UK Covid-19 strain traced in India, tally rises to 25
Last day of year is to remember India’s frontline Covid warriors: PM Modi
Last day of year is to remember India’s frontline Covid warriors: PM Modi
Pakistan arrests 14 people over demolishing of Hindu temple
Pakistan arrests 14 people over demolishing of Hindu temple
Kapil Gujjar’s quick entry, exit from BJP: A throwback to similar inductions
Kapil Gujjar’s quick entry, exit from BJP: A throwback to similar inductions
A newsroom in a pandemic
A newsroom in a pandemic
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In