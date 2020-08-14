Avinash Tiwary on his I-Day birthday: No one ever forgets my special day but the worst part is it’s a dry day
While Avinash Tiwary likes that people don’t forget his birthday or it falls on Independence Day, he admits it often gets a bit overwhelming for him to a point where he starts feeling anxious with all the calls coming in.bollywood Updated: Aug 14, 2020 15:33 IST
Not everyone is good at remembering birthdays and wish their friends on time, but Avinash Tiwary has no such worries when it comes to his special day. The actor, by his own admission, never had to experience people forgetting his birthday because it coincides with Independence Day. However, the Bulbbul actor admits that there are two sides of celebrating it on such a monumental date.
“It’s a dry day and ever since I became eligible for drinking, we’d complain that we can’t go out and party... that’s the worst part. So, I mostly would end up celebrating it on August 14 itself,” he says with a laugh.
While Tiwary likes that people don’t forget his birthday, he adds it often gets a bit overwhelming for him to a point where he starts feeling anxious. He shares, “I’m a bit weird with birthdays. I get anxiety attacks because everyone starts calling and I have a huge family. The calls start from midnight. So nobody ever forgets my birthday because it falls on August 15. I receive a lot of love and I hope it stays like this always.”
I want to take this opportunity and thank everyone for the love showered for #Bulbbul. Its very rare to be part of a film wherein every facet of the film is acknowledged and appreciated equally. Thank you @anvita_dee for making me a part of this beautiful film which has ignited so many conversations. One of the many conversations I have had with close friends and family, because there I can speak my mind freely, revolves around patriarchy. One of the major reasons I signed on was that I wanted to see what Satya would bring to the film. At the end of the film, Bulbbul calls out Satya as one of the patriarchs in the film... she tells him, ‘Tum Sab Ek Jaise Ho’. That’s the conversation that’s been happening around me... was Satya patriarchal? What did he really do wrong? Most men around me identify themselves as being like Satya... he’s someone who doesn’t really do things wrong, but still becomes an oppressor/ patriarchal because of the conditioning that most men have. I kept debating with Anvita(Someone i truly vale and respect) about it... Honestly, I kept thinking that Satya was doing everything right, until Anvita said that, ‘Avinash, maybe you need to acknowledge that you are a closet patriarch yourself’. It’s not very easy to accept that... I am still fighting it but I am willing to understand that I may be wrong about it. I am happy that at least people around me are having a conversation about it. When that conversation becomes a public discourse, that’s when things will get interesting and a change will happen. I truly feel that I am a feminist coz i believe in equal opportunities for everyone and the day I can acknowledge that I am actually a closet patriarch is when that shift will happen, at least within me. Taking this opportunity to thank all my lovely co-actors...learnt so much from each one of them @tripti_dimri @rahulbose7 @paoli_dam @parambratachattopadhyay❤️❤️❤️❤️ Want to thank my producers @anushkasharma and @kans26 @officialcsfilms for giving me this opportunity. Thank you @netflix_in Love to the whole team. ❤️❤️❤️🤗🤗🤗 Over to the next. P.S apne camere se kheechi gayi tasveerein.
“On how he has been celebrating his birthday over the years, the Laila Majnu (2018) actor says it’s mostly with family. “My parents feel very happy that I spend the day every year with them, so 15th is devoted to the family, and on 14th I chill with my friends, but the best birthdays are when you’re working.”
This year too, the actor might have a working birthday, and if he’s not, “Then I’d be with my family and I’m sure my mum will be cooking some amazing dishes for me.”
Meanwhile, work has resumed in full swing for the TV industry, and some films and web projects have also gone on floors, however, many actors are still not comfortable to step out for work.
“Personally, I’m okay with it. Since I stay with my parents, so, I’d probably want to isolate myself from them. That’s the right thing to do,” says Tiwary.
