Avinash Tiwary on his I-Day birthday: No one ever forgets my special day but the worst part is it’s a dry day

bollywood

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 15:33 IST

Not everyone is good at remembering birthdays and wish their friends on time, but Avinash Tiwary has no such worries when it comes to his special day. The actor, by his own admission, never had to experience people forgetting his birthday because it coincides with Independence Day. However, the Bulbbul actor admits that there are two sides of celebrating it on such a monumental date.

“It’s a dry day and ever since I became eligible for drinking, we’d complain that we can’t go out and party... that’s the worst part. So, I mostly would end up celebrating it on August 14 itself,” he says with a laugh.

While Tiwary likes that people don’t forget his birthday, he adds it often gets a bit overwhelming for him to a point where he starts feeling anxious. He shares, “I’m a bit weird with birthdays. I get anxiety attacks because everyone starts calling and I have a huge family. The calls start from midnight. So nobody ever forgets my birthday because it falls on August 15. I receive a lot of love and I hope it stays like this always.”

“On how he has been celebrating his birthday over the years, the Laila Majnu (2018) actor says it’s mostly with family. “My parents feel very happy that I spend the day every year with them, so 15th is devoted to the family, and on 14th I chill with my friends, but the best birthdays are when you’re working.”

This year too, the actor might have a working birthday, and if he’s not, “Then I’d be with my family and I’m sure my mum will be cooking some amazing dishes for me.”

Meanwhile, work has resumed in full swing for the TV industry, and some films and web projects have also gone on floors, however, many actors are still not comfortable to step out for work.

“Personally, I’m okay with it. Since I stay with my parents, so, I’d probably want to isolate myself from them. That’s the right thing to do,” says Tiwary.

