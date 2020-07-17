e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Avinash Tiwary: Star kids do get more opportunities, they have so much of goodwill and baggage behind them

Avinash Tiwary: Star kids do get more opportunities, they have so much of goodwill and baggage behind them

Actor Avinash Tiwary, though says that there is no merit to the ‘nepotism’ debate, does confess that star kids get many more opportunities to prove themselves.

bollywood Updated: Jul 17, 2020 20:38 IST
Rishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri
Hindustan Times
Actor Avinash Tiwary has got rave reviews for his performance in the web film Bulbbul.
Actor Avinash Tiwary has got rave reviews for his performance in the web film Bulbbul.
         

While the nepotism debate rages on, one pertinent point that needs to be addressed is: as someone without any connections, when you manage to land a role in a film, you only have that one chance to prove yourself at the most. Actor Avinash Tiwary knows this pretty well.

Laila Majnu, his first solo outing on the big screen, didn’t garner eyeballs. Did that make things difficult for him and lead to lesser opportunities? He admits that not getting in numbers is a hindrance.

“If I make money at the box office, I have liquid money in my hand. People will say this guy has gone and earned money for the industry. They will definitely respond to you, and do things for you. When you don’t make money, why would they want to look at you?,” he asks.

The 34-year-old, whose latest web film, Bulbbul got him rave reviews, in fact, doesn’t believe in the nepotism debate, especially the narrative in which it is being talked about. 

He reasons, “It’s very simple. This industry provides a livelihood to so many people, and 95 percent are outsiders. Then what is the industry supposed to do? There is no merit to this debate. As a matter of fact, there;s a privilege that insiders will have. If I’m an insider, I’ll make use of my privilege, and why not? If I’m lucky for someone, that can be a privilege too. You can’t be complaining or cribbing about privileges.”

The one area, however, where Tiwary does want and expect things to change is this ‘privilege’ that he talks about translates into opportunities one after the other, when compared to a person who doesn’t have any industry connections.

He elaborates, “No one can deny that star kids get more opportunities. They have so much of goodwill and baggage behind them, they appear to be more personal than any other actor. It’ll take me some time... someone a star kid, the goodwill and affection they already have, which maybe, or may not be because of their own doing. Having said that, eventually, in this industry if you don’t have the capability, you won’t last, people will throw you out, and all the goodwill will go to waste. But you get more opportunities, there’s no doubt about it.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
‘India has helped over 150 countries in global fight against Covid-19’: PM Modi
‘India has helped over 150 countries in global fight against Covid-19’: PM Modi
Jaishankar responds to 9 barbs from Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, then hurls his dart
Jaishankar responds to 9 barbs from Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, then hurls his dart
Made to wait, Rajasthan cops finally enter hotel where team Pilot is camping
Made to wait, Rajasthan cops finally enter hotel where team Pilot is camping
‘Hold off on action against Sachin Pilot till Tuesday’: Court to speaker
‘Hold off on action against Sachin Pilot till Tuesday’: Court to speaker
Restriction on flights from six cities to Kolkata extended till July 31
Restriction on flights from six cities to Kolkata extended till July 31
‘Nobody knocked on my door to go for dinner’: Ntini on SA teammates
‘Nobody knocked on my door to go for dinner’: Ntini on SA teammates
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
Indian man finds weapons reportedly from World War-II in his field
Indian man finds weapons reportedly from World War-II in his field
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In