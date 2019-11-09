Ayodhya verdict: Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu lead Bollywood in welcoming SC decision

bollywood

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 13:39 IST

Supreme Court finally delivered the verdict in the long-pending Ayodhya land dispute case Saturday morning and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut was among the first from her industry to welcome the decision. The SC held that a temple would be built at the 2.77-acre piece of land in Ayodhya and ordered the government to give Muslim parties an alternative 5-acre plot in a prominent place

Kangana’s team posted her statement on Twitter and it read: “The Supreme Court judgement on #AYODHYAVERDICT shows how all of us can coexist peacefully. This is the beauty of our great country, and I urge everyone to rejoice in the fact that we define ‘Unity in diversity’ : #KanganaRanaut #AyodhyaJudgment #AyodhyacaseVerdict”

Ho gaya. Bas. Ab ? — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) November 9, 2019

Taapsee Pannu tweeted, “Ho gaya. Bas. A ?” Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame actor Divyendu Sharma wrote in a series of tweets, “A very measured and balanced judgement. Most importantly it’s a unanimous verdict. Let’s all respect our judiciary. #AYODHYAVERDICT. ASI Archaeological Survey of India played a huge part in the judgement, which makes it a scientific judgement.”

“Main toh kehta hoon mandir masjid, dono jagah school, help centres, old age home, training centres, medical facilities, live performance centre, theatre, art gallery jaisi cheezien banni chahiye!! Aap logon ka kya kehna hai?? #AyodhyaJudgment,” he added.

Main toh kehta hoon छोडो mandir masjid, dono jagah school, help centres, old age home, training centres, medical facilities, live performance centre, theatre, art gallery jaisi cheezien banni chahiye!!



Filmmaker Hansal Mehta also shared his views and wrote, “Waqt lagta hai, par ho jaata hai. The Supreme Court has delivered it’s verdict on a longstanding dispute over land title. Respect the law, accept the verdict and ignore those who will try to gain political capital or TRPs from this. It really is time to move on.”

Anaarkali of Aarah director Avinash Das was not too satisfied with the verdict. “Yeh faisla ek apraadh ke khilaaf nyay karne wala nahi hai. Bheed tantra ki karwaaiyon par kanooni roop se mohar lagane wala faisla hai. Is mulk ka ab raam hi malik hai. Supreme Court agar hatyaaron ke paksh me bhi faisla kare to bhi uska samman karna chahiye loktantra ka yahi takaaza hai, (This decision is not justice against people who committed a crime. This is a legal stamp on herd mentality, only God can save this country now. Even if the Supreme Court favours murderers with its verdict, respecting the decision is what democracy requires).” he tweeted soon after the judgement.

Producer Atul Kasbekar tweeted, “Chalo it’s done Move along now everyone And for my country’s sake, I hope that as the very famous AK once famously said, ‘All izz well’ #AYODHYAVERDICT.”

Chalo it’s done

Move along now everyone



Designer Farah Khan Ali tweeted, “Happy with the Ayodhya Verdict. Hopefully the temple will be built now & we can move on from divisive politics to focusing on ALL our people and making our economy grow. Less religious politics and more economic policies that benefit the nation at large. Jai Hind.”

“To me Temples Mosques Churches are brick and mortar. The true essence of prayer lies in your intent not ritual. Happy with the Ayodhya verdict. Now maybe we can leave this Mandir - Masjid issue far behind and focus on progress and people of our great nation. Jai Hind,” she added.

