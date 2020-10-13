Ayushmann Khurrana pays musical tribute to Kishore Kumar, reveals how singer inspired him to do his Dream Girl role

bollywood

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 15:41 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana has paid a musical tribute to late singing legend Kishore Kumar on his death anniversary. The actor-singer shared a throwback video in which he can be seen singing Kishore da’s song O Maanjhi Re.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Ayushmann wrote a few lyrics of the song, “Posting a #Throwback video on Kishore da’s death anniversary. Kaagazo ki kashtio ka kahi kinara hota nahi. Koi kinara jo kinare se mile wo apna kinara hai.” He can be seen singing the song while his friend plays the tune on a guitar.

Writer Anmol Malik commented to the video, “*melts*”. Actor filmmaker Anand Tiwari wrote, “Shehed jaisi aawaaz (voice like honey).” A fan reacted, “So melodious,” another wrote, “your voice is so sweet.”

Ayushmann said that he drew inspiration from the iconic star in pulling off the role in Dream Girl, which saw him speak in a man and a woman’s voice. Khurrana, a huge fan of the late legend, said that Kumar’s song Aake Seedhi Lagi Dil Pe, from the film Half Ticket, served as a reference point for him for his role in Dream Girl.

“When you look back to his film Half Ticket, in the song Aake Seedhi Lagi Dil Pe - he sang in both male and female voices! Not many know this but the fact that he could pull it off with ease, made me confident that I could do Dream Girl. I drew courage from this because I had a reference point in Kishore Kumar, who pulled it off,” he told ANI.

Also read: Mukesh Khanna on why he never married: ‘I did not take any pledge like Bhishma Pitamah, but marriages are written in destiny’

Calling him an institution, the actor said, “Kishore Kumar is and will always be an institution and he has been a huge inspiration to me. He is a legend because he was always creatively restless and fearless and I love that about his legacy. He was always the one to experiment and take risks.”

“His versatility and genius is a huge motivator and he has set such high standards for all of us to live up to. Whenever I face a creative block, I think of Kishore sir and I snap out of my life state. That’s how deep an impact Kishore Kumar has had on my life,” the 36-year-old actor said.

(With ANI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more