Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15 passed by CBFC after two visual cuts, two audio changes

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15 was awarded UA certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after suggesting four major cuts in the film -two visual and two audio cuts.

Apart from removing the visual of the national flag falling in fire midway into the film and reducing 30% of visuals showing beating up of people before that, an AWBI (Animal Welfare Board of India) compliance certificate was also demanded from the makers. The CBFC also asked for two audio changes, suggesting that a word with sexual overtones should be replaced with “saala” and a “derogatory word directed towards parents” with “karamjali”.

Also read: Kabir Singh box office collection day 5: Shahid Kapoor’s film set to enter Rs 100 cr club, is a superhit

Directed by Anubhav Sinha of Mulk fame, Article 15 talks of discrimination on the basis of caste, religion and sex, which is prohibited under Article 15 of the Indian Constitution. The film is loosely based on the heinous Badaun rape case where two teenage girls were gang-raped and murdered.

Article 15 also stars Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. It has been produced by Anubhav Sinha and Zee Studios, Article 15 is slated to release on June 28.

The film has been at the centre of controversies for last few days as members of Karni Sena and Parashuram Sena have sent death threats to both director Anubhav and actor Ayushmann for allegedly insulting Brahmins with the film. Talking about his film Ayushmann had recently said, “If you have a mainstream actor attached to a subject like this, it reaches out to a wider audience. We want to reach out to people who believe in caste discrimination and if we are able to change the mindset of one person that will be the true victory for us.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 12:26 IST