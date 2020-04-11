Ayushmann Khurrana’s poem for coronavirus warriors wins hearts, Freida Pinto’s Love Wedding Repeat arrives on Netflix

bollywood

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 09:56 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana salutes frontline warriors during coronavirus pandemic with special poem. Watch

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has expressed his gratitude to the Covid-19 frontline warriors reciting a poem he wrote for them. “This is for all the Frontline Warriors -- fighting for us, saving us, risking their lives for us and our families against coronavirus,” he tweeted along with the video. “Have written these words to express my gratitude. I salute you. India salutes you. Jai Hind,” he added.

Salman Khan provides ration to daily wage workers after financially helping 25,000. Fans call him ‘true hero’

Actor Salman Khan is doing his bit to ensure that daily wage workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic do not go hungry. The actor’s close friend and politician Baba Siddique revealed that he is providing rations to the daily wage workers whose livelihoods have been affected due to the lockdown.

Love Wedding Repeat movie review: Freida Pinto, Sam Claflin charm their way through new Netflix romantic comedy

It takes around 45 minutes for the central conceit in Love Wedding Repeat to reveal itself. That’s much longer than it took for similar high-concept romantic comedies such as About Time (time travel) and Yesterday (alternate reality) to establish their inventive set-ups.

Mohit Chauhan on Masakali 2.0: ‘If you make a new Sholay and add anything to it, it ruins experience of original’

Singer Mohit Chauhan says there was no point for the recreated version of Masakali to be named after the original as it doesn’t even sound like the track he sang for Delhi 6. The original track was penned by Prasoon Joshi and scored by AR Rahman for the 2009 film, starring Abhishek Bachchan-Sonam Kapoor starrer.

Taarak Mehta actor Tanmay Vekaria’s building sealed after vegetable vendor, 3 residents test positive for Covid-19

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actor Tanmay Vekaria’s building has been sealed after a vegetable vendor tested positive for the coronavirus. According to a report in The Times of India, three residents from the building have also tested positive. “Yes, the news is true. Our building has been sealed due to the Covid-19 cases. The entire building has been quarantined for 14 days since Tuesday,” the actor said.

