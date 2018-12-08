Ayushmann Khurrana to play a balding man in Bala, his third film with Bhumi Pednekar

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar are all set to stike a hat-trick with their third film together, titled Bala.The two have already delivered two successful films: Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015 and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan in 2017.

Ayushmann, who is currently basking in the success of his blockbuster film Badhaai Ho, has quite a few interesting projects in hand. After dealing with erectile dysfunction in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, he will now be seen suffering from premature balding in Bala.

#Bala will see Ayushmann as a prematurely balding guy and Bhumi as a dusky small-town girl... Filming starts March 2019... Sept 2019 release. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 8, 2018

Bhumi, who played his overweight wife in their first film together, will be seen as a ‘dusky small-town girl’ in Bala, as mentioned in a tweet by film trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Bala will be a quirky laugh riot and will go on floors in March next year. It is scheduled to hit the theatres in September, 2019. The film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Amar Kaushik, the team who have delivered one of the biggest hits of this year, Stree.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar... After #DumLagaKeHaisha and #ShubhMangalSaavdhan, the duo to head the cast of quirky laugh riot, titled #Bala... Produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Amar Kaushik, the team that delivered the Blockbuster #Stree... pic.twitter.com/t7OcUU6MQO — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 8, 2018

Both Ayushmann and Bhumi had shot for about 10 days in Amritsar for Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan. However, the shoot was scrapped due to a clash between the director and the producer. It was then shot with Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan and received good response at the box office.

Bhumi just saw the trailer release of another film Sonchiriya. She plays a woman from rural India in the film that also stars Sushant Singh Rajput as the lead. Actor Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana also play important roles in the film.

Ayushmann, on the other hand, recently shared the poster of his next film, Dream Girl. The actor can be seen wearing a sari while sitting on a bike on the film’s poster. Nushrat Bharucha of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame will be seen as the female lead in the film.

First Published: Dec 08, 2018 13:39 IST