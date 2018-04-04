Baaghi 2 before and after CGI pics: This is how Tiger Shroff’s death-defying stunts were shot

Computer Generated Imagery (CGI) is an integral part of action films now. It reduces the cost of production and gives film the finesse it needs to impress the audience. Tiger Shroff’s action blockbuster Baaghi 2 is the latest film to use CGI in actions scenes.

The climax scene of Baaghi 2 was shot near a deep fissure, which had barren tracts that contrasted with the thick vegetation of the forest that formed the setting of the scene. The digital extension of greenery was an important aspect of the sequence, given the substantial portion of screen space it occupies in many shots.

The climax scene of Bagahi 2 features a burning helicopter spiralling over the jungle and then finally slamming into the ground. In the film, Tiger Shroff jumps into the helicopter which ultimately leads to a crash. The sequence has been shot with ropes and a static helicopter.

The VFX team added greenery to some areas and simulated movements. Sometimes, it takes frame by frame approach to colour the film the way the director wants. “The specific details of the helicopter crash sequence was left to us to design and we began by removing the large wire rigs and creating a CG model of the partial helicopter set-piece used during the shoot,” said Mahesh Baria, the chief of the VFX department of Prime Focus, the company which undertook the project directed by Ahmed Khan.

Baaghi 2 that also features Disha Patani and Manoj Bajpayee in important roles, is running successfully in the theatres.

Here are some of before and after CGI stills of Baaghi 2:

