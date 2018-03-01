 Baaghi 2 song Mundiyan tu bachke: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani dance to remixed tune | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Baaghi 2 song Mundiyan tu bachke: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani dance to remixed tune

The song is a rendition of an old song of the same name by late Indian hip-hop singer, Labh Janjua. The action flick is based on a quest for a lost child.

bollywood Updated: Mar 01, 2018 15:04 IST
Baaghi 2 will be released on March 30.
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have rocked the Punjabi look in the new song for their upcoming movie Baaghi 2. In the one-minute-31-second song titled, Mundiyan To Bach Ke, the duo looked energetic and enigmatic.

The song is a rendition of an old song of the same name by late Indian hip-hop singer, Labh Janjua. The action flick is based on a quest for a lost child.

Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production, the film is a stand-alone sequel to 2016 film, Baaghi.

The movie is set to hit the theatres on March 30.

