Baaghi 2 song Mundiyan tu bachke: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani dance to remixed tune

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have rocked the Punjabi look in the new song for their upcoming movie Baaghi 2. In the one-minute-31-second song titled, Mundiyan To Bach Ke, the duo looked energetic and enigmatic.

The song is a rendition of an old song of the same name by late Indian hip-hop singer, Labh Janjua. The action flick is based on a quest for a lost child.

Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production, the film is a stand-alone sequel to 2016 film, Baaghi.

The movie is set to hit the theatres on March 30.