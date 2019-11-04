Bala producer says Ayushmann Khurrana film different from Ujda Chaman: ‘This Friday, you will know it’s an original concept’

bollywood

Ever since the first teaser of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala was unveiled, the film has been mired in controversies, most prominent being its similarity with another film with the same concept, Ujda Chaman. Ahead of its release this Friday, the film’s maker Dinesh Vijan has said that the audience will finally see that their film is an original.

Speaking about the plagiarism charges against him by the makers of Ujda Chaman, he told Mumbai Mirror: “When something like this happens, a part of you wants to explain yourself. But since we were just three weeks away from release, I needed to see my film through without losing focus. It will be out this Friday and then you will know that Bala is a completely original concept. We wee credible filmmakers. Forget a subject, I’ve never even signed a director working for another production house.”

Speaking on how it all began, he said: “Before we started, Luv Ranjan and Kumar ji (Mangal, producer of Ujda Chaman) approached me on the similarity in the plots of the two films. Since Kumar ji’s film was a remake of Kannada film (Ondu Motteya Kathe), I didn’t need to listen to his subject, but I narrated mine to Luv who assured us that there was resemblance between the two. Twenty days after we wrapped up, they went on the floors. I reiterate our film is nothing like the South film or the 2011 Hindi film Hair Is Falling or any other on the subject. More than hair loss, Bala propagates self-love. There are things we don’t like about ourselves, be it our hair, height or complexion, yet, it’s important that we love ourselves for others to love us. That’s what our film is about and it’s Ayushmann’s best performance to date. He’s known for brave choices but this one is all heart.”

Bala has had to face heat from three quarters — first, the makers of Sunny Singh starrer Ujda Chaman accused Bala’s makers of plagiarism. Then, musician Dr Zeus accused them of using his song — Don’t Be Shy — without his permission. Actor Bhumi Pednekar’s dark skin tone in the film, too, came up for much criticism.

Replying to Dr Zeus’ accusations, the makers in their official statement said, “Karman Entertainment owns the worldwide rights to the song ‘Don’t Be Shy’ by Rouge, the early 2000s classic dance hit, produced by Dr Zeus. Karman Entertainment gave an official license to Maddock Films for the re-creation rights of Don’t Be Shy, which is featuring in Bala starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam and directed by Amar Kaushik. The song video went live on 18. of October and has received an overwhelming response globally. The video and the single itself was teased on social media a day prior and the fun banter between the composers, Badshah and the lead actor, Ayushmann had everyone in splits.”

Bala tells the story of a young man suffering from premature balding and his struggle to find love and come to terms with the trauma of being an outcast in a comic way. The film stars Yami Gautam, Jaaved Jafferi, Bhumi apart from Ayushmann in prominent roles.

