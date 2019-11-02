e-paper
Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he was one to suggest Bala’s title: ‘I thought about it day and night for at least 30 days’

Ayushmann Khurrana has shared that it was him who suggested the title for his upcoming film, Bala.

bollywood Updated: Nov 02, 2019 13:00 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Ayushmann Khurrana plays a bald man in Bala.
Ayushmann Khurrana plays a bald man in Bala.
         

Ahead of the release of his film Bala, actor Ayushmann Khurrana has revealed that it was he who suggested the movie’s title. “It was a lucky brainwave that gave us our title Bala. I remember we were discussing and debating what the title should be for days. We wanted a quirky, short and a hilarious title that goes with the story of the film. I knew we had to come up with a title that would make everyone sit up and notice, and we knew it had to leave one with a smile on the face, but it was tough to crack it.

 

“I remember thinking and pondering about it day and night for at least 30 days and it just came to me like a brainwave out of nowhere. I called up my producer instantly and said I have found the title for him and I said it was Bala,” Ayushmann said.

Also read: Vishal Dadlani on warning to music ‘vultures’: ‘We also started this really unfortunate trend, which is why we must finish it’

After hearing Ayushmann’s suggestion, producer Dinesh Vijan could not stop laughing. Ayushmann added: “ I remember Dinoo (Dinesh) laughing for minutes after hearing the title and I knew instantly that we had a good title at hand that would make people laugh. Dinoo and I mentioned the title to as many people as we knew just to check out their reaction and everyone, thankfully, had the same positive response. We were sure that the title would fly with the audiences and thankfully it’s done just that.”

Bala, which narrates the plight of a young man who suffers from premature balding, is scheduled to release on November 7. The film also features Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 13:00 IST

