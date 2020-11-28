e-paper
Baras Baras: Bhumi Pednekar can't take her eyes off Karan Kapadia in this Durgamati song. Watch

Baras Baras: Bhumi Pednekar can’t take her eyes off Karan Kapadia in this Durgamati song. Watch

Durgamati song Baras Baras is out and it shows Bhumi Pednekar’s character fall in love with Karan Kapadia’s. The two make a cute couple in their early stages of love.

bollywood Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 12:30 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bhumi Pednekar and Karan Kapadia in Durgamati.
Bhumi Pednekar and Karan Kapadia in Durgamati.
         

The makers of upcoming Amazon Prime Video movie,Durgamati, have shared the first song, titled Baras Baras. The song is a love ballad sung by BPraak and features lead actor Bhumi Pednekar with Blank actor Karan Kapadia.

The song’s video shows Bhumi’s character Chanchal slowly falling in love with Karan’s character. She can’t keep her eyes off him every time they meet; at one instance, he saves her from a mob. She plays an important government official while he is the local revolutionary working for people. Their affection for each other doesn’t stay hidden for long and they later get engaged.

 

Producer Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share the song. “Get mesmerized by love in this soulful ballad, #BarasBaras, out now: bit.ly/BarasBaras-Dur… Meet #DurgamatiOnPrime on Dec 11, @PrimeVideoIN,” he wrote. The song has been sung by B Praak and composed as well as written by Tanishk Bagchi. The additional vocals for the song are given by Altamash Faridi.

Directed by Ashok G, presented by Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and Vikram Malhotra, the film will release on December 11 on Amazon Prime Video.

Earlier this week, Bhumi took to Instagram and shared a spooky trailer, in which the actor is seen in a never-seen-before avatar. The trailer focuses an ensemble star cast featuring Arshad Warsi, Mahie Gill, Jisshu Sengupta and Karan in prominent roles. The over three-minutes trailer is a thrilling, scary ride that tells the story of an innocent government officer who is made the victim of a major conspiracy involving powerful forces. The trailer showcases chilling glimpses of an ancient haveli, titled Durgamati. Bhumi enters the haveli, only to find out that the palace has more secrets than earlier imagined. As the trailer progresses it shows Bhumi getting possessed by a spirit and switching into a ferocious avatar.

Also read: Sana Khan goes out for car ride with husband Anas Sayied, mother-in-law pampers her with home-cooked biryani. Watch

Bhumi noted in caption of the trailer, “I have waited so long to share this with all of you. This one is pure sweat, blood & hard work. There were moments of pure joy and times I cried of pain. My most special & challenging one so far.”

