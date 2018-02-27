Batti Gul Meter Chalu is entertaining, has substance: Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam says her next film Batti Gul Meter Chalu is entertaining and has a lot of substance.

“Batti Gul Meter Chalu is a social drama on the electricity issue faced by people in the country, especially in small towns,” said Yami.

“And given the kind of films that producer Prernaa Arora (KriArj Entertainment) has been doing and what Shree Narayan Singh (director) has done with Toilet: Ek Prem Katha“... you can expect a very fine amalgamation of entertainment and a relevant social issue which has been talked about for the very first time,” she added.

The actor is excited to play a lawyer for the first time. “I think it is very interesting, quirky, entertaining and has a lot of substance at the same time. I am extremely happy to be working with the team. I play a lawyer in a film for the first time. So, I am very happy,” she said.

The film also features actors Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.