Batti Gul Meter Chalu song Har Har Gange: Watch Shahid Kapoor weep for his friend

A new song from the upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu, starring Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, has been released online. The two-and-a-half minute number, Har Har Gange, is a more soulful track than the previously released dance numbers, Hard Hard and Gold Tamba.

Har Har Gange is performed by Arijit Singh, written by Siddharth-Garima and composed by Sachet-Parampara. The song appears to be set after the suicide of Shahid’s childhood friend in the film, and has several scenes of Shahid’s character, a small town lad named SK, mourning the sudden loss of his best friend.

We see Shahid sitting on the banks of the river Ganga, weeping and staring morosely into the distance. The song is intercut with back story - we learn of SK’s relationship with his friend - and the aftermath in which we see Shraddha’s character berate SK after he fails to show up for his friend when he needed him the most.

In the trailer for the film, we saw how SK’s friend opens up a small business, but is overwhelmed by exorbitant electricity bills, which he fails to pay and thus resorts to suicide.

His death acts as a turning point in SK’s life. He then vows to take revenge on the corrupt electricity companies by fighting them in court, as a lawyer.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu is directed by Shree Narayan Singh, who previously made the Akshay Kumar social drama, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. The film has been slated for a September 21 release.

First Published: Sep 07, 2018 14:31 IST