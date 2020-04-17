Bhagyashree on son Abhimanyu’s debut: ‘He stood in lines, gave auditions without ever revealing who he is’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 14:39 IST

Bollywood actor Bhagyashree has claimed son and actor Abhimanyu Dassani, who made his debut with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, did not bag his first film like a star kid and rather earned it after giving auditions.

Speaking with Mumbai Mirror in an interview, Bhagyashree said, “He stood in lines and gave auditions without ever revealing who he is. We only came to know about MKDNH after he’d signed the film.”

Abhimanyu also told the tabloid, “A star kid has a title and nepotism refers to entitlement. I got my first movie at 30 and received none of the attention that many of the other debutants got.”

Bhagyashree also revealed her son began cooking early in life. He used to cook, as a teenager, to impress girls, the Maine Pyar Kiya star has said. Revealing the fun fact about the young actor, Bhagyashree added, “He started cooking as a teenager so he could impress girls.”

Also read: Mrs Serial Killer trailer: Jacqueline Fernandez goes over the edge to save Manoj Bajpayee in Netflix original. Watch

About bagging films after his critically acclaimed debut, Abhimanyu had told PTI in February, “I didn’t take a film till Mard Ko released and so there was a delay in the next film. I have been choosy in selecting films. I don’t want to be blocked or be put in any box. Nikamma is a commercial-action thriller, while Aankh Micholi is a family comedy.”

Abhimanyu has a variety of films in the pipeline - action entertainer Nikamma with Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty; and ensemble family comedy Aankh Micholi, alongside Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi and Mrunal Thakur.

Follow @htshowbiz for more