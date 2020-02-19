e-paper
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani attend producer Murad Khetani’s house party. See pics

The team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 including Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani came together for a house party at producer Murad Khetani’s residence on Tuesday. See pictures here.

bollywood Updated: Feb 19, 2020 12:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kiara Advani, Tabu and Kartik Aaryan at the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 house party.
Kiara Advani, Tabu and Kartik Aaryan at the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 house party.(Varnder Chawla)
         

Actors Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan and Tabu attended the house party thrown by film’s producer Murad Khetani in Mumbai on Tuesday. Pictures from the party are now online.

Apart from the trio, actor Hrithik Roshan was also seen in the some of the pictures. Though he isn’t present inside the compound, in some pictures, he is seen seated inside his car and interacts with Kartik. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the reboot of the hit Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007).

Kartik, Kiara, Tabu with Murad Khetani.
Kartik, Kiara, Tabu with Murad Khetani.
Kiara Advani at the party.
Kiara Advani at the party.
Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan and Tabu at the party.
Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan and Tabu at the party.

In August last year, KArtik had shared the first-look pictures from the film and written: “Ghostbuster is all set to enter Hare Ram Hare Ram Hare Krishna Hare Ram #Bhoolbhulaiyaa2.” In one of the pictures, he is seen wearing a yellow kurta pyjama, wears a bandana around his head, has the skeleton of a hand in his hand and is standing (with his back to the camera) in front of the door of an ancient building (going by the exquisite carvings on the door’s surface). In other pictures, which show from the front, he is sporting a pair of dark glasses too and has a tilak mark on his forehead. In one of the them, he is seated on a sofa while in another he is lying in a bed of skulls.

T Series honcho Bhushan Kumar and Tabu at the party.
T Series honcho Bhushan Kumar and Tabu at the party.
Kartik Aaryan at the party.
Kartik Aaryan at the party.

Also read: On Hey Ram’s 20 years, Rani Mukerji shares what Kamal Haasan’s said about her height

The film also stars Kiara and possibly, Tabu. earlier, a source had told Mumbai Mirror about the development on the project. The report read: “While the makers have locked the idea, the script is still to be finalised. But the idea was shared with Kartik who liked it and has agreed to take the franchise forward with the story set in a metropolis.”

 

T Series’ Bhushan Kumar is also associated with the project. “Bhushan always wanted to continue with Bhool Bhulaiyaa and is invested in the film. He is looking to start filming by the year-end,” the source added. The film is being directed by Anees Bazmee and is scheduled to hit screens on July 31, 2020.

(All pics by Varinder Chawla)

