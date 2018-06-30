Bhumi Pednekar can’t even think of living a life like her Lust Stories character’s

‘I will continue to work hard and not take anything for granted.’ That’s Bhumi Pednekar’s mantra in life. Be it her filmography or her fit-as-a-fiddle avatar, you know the youngster – who is just three years old in the industry (after debuting with the part of an overweight girl in Dum Laga Ke Haisha; 2013) – isn’t taking anything lightly. As Bhumi revels in the success and rave reviews of her outing in Lust Stories, we caught with her about career, acting and more.

You have a 100% success track record with DLKH, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (TEPK) Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (SMS). In such a case, what does success mean to you?

I love the fact that all my films have done well. It gives me a lot of peace of mind because it means that my chances of being here (in the industry) have increased. Your films need to do well and you also must do a good job to have longevity in your career. It (success of films) doesn’t mean anything more as I am constantly thinking about how I better myself. I feel a lot of gratitude and it gives me confidence that I am in this for the right reasons, and that I have to keep following my instincts, continue to work hard and not take anything for granted.

By now, have you found your groove?

I don’t think so. Obviously, I feel a bit relaxed now as a lot has changed since TEPK and SMS released. Zindagi bahut zyaada badal gayi hai. So, there’s a feeling of acceptance from audiences. Now, it’s clear that I am not a ‘one film wonder.’ Hopefully, I am here stay but I still have to understand a lot of things about myself as an actor. So, I don’t know if I am comfortable or not but every day is a new learning.

So, there’s no feeling of having arrived…

I feel I should never get a feeling of having arrived, so that I never get overconfident and cocky. I am not an insecure person but I am always a bit worried that what if I don’t get the kind of work I really want to do. Very few people get an opportunity to do what they love doing, and I am one of them. I just feel grateful.

You must be really kicked with the praise for your outing in Lust Stories?

I feel amazing, because this is the most experimental thing that I have done till date. A feature film has its own limitations. But in short films, a director and an actor can challenge themselves and break boundaries. It was challenging because I haven’t had a tryst with anything like this. I can never even think of living this particular life (of a house help). Also, I love Zoya (Akhtar; director). She was always on my bucket list. So, I was very excited but knew ‘isse bada koi challenge mere liye ho nai sakta’ as I didn’t even have dialogues. I feel grateful that I got a chance to work with her.

Now, you have Son Chiriya. What else is in the store?

It’s a packed year for me. A few other announcements are in the pipeline. I usually stay away from commenting on them so that right people who are associated with those projects talk about it. But it’s been really good. I am very happy with everything that I am doing in the future. Vis-à-vis Son Chiriya, I’ve my fingers crossed that the momentum stays.

Reports are rife that you will be working in Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Karan Johar’s new productions…

I really wish (laughs). I adore these film-makers. Hum sab inki filmon se bahut pyaar karte hai. I have been a big fan of Sanjay sir since Khamoshi: The Musical. I can only say that I would just love to work with him. Also, Karan’s company makes such amazing films. You never know but I can only hope that do work with them. But one thing is for sure that the way things are going, I won’t be satisfied anything easy. I just hope aise hi acchi films aati rahein (smiles).

