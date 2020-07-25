Bhumi Pednekar gets emotional after watching Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara: ‘Can’t stop tearing up’

bollywood

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has shared a post dedicated to her late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput after his final film, Dil Bechara was released posthumously on Friday. Sushant died on June 14 at the age of 34.

Bhumi took Instagram stories to share her thoughts on the movie and how she got emotional after watching it. “Full of emotions, overwhelmed and can’t stop tearing up. What a class act. So endearing and seemlessly done Sushant. Never experienced something so weirdly painful and beautiful.What a last dance .What a treat for all your fans and loved ones A Forever @sushantsinghraiput,” she wrote.

“@castinochhabra so well done @sanianasanohi96 welcome to the movies., Kizzy,Manny and their world is so lovely, such a sweet and moving film,full of love @foxstarhindi @disnevplushotstar dilbechara,” she added.

Bhumi and Sushant worked together in Sonchiriya. She also wrote a verse for him after his death. In her post, Bhumi remembered Sushant as a teacher and a friend, and thanked him for giving her an experience of a lifetime. The actor also said she will look through the telescope to find Sushant, the “youngest and brightest” up there.

“Supernova, I wake up in the morning and I think of you, I think of all our chats, your habits and moods. Then it kicks in, a pain I couldn’t imagine I would feel for you. The 1st time we met, you told me you would show me the stars, In my head I wondered-ya whatever, what a cheese ball,” she had written.

Dil Bechara has been adapted from the popular John Green novel The Fault In Our Stars, and also marks Mukesh Chhabra’s directorial debut. The film stars debutant actor Sanjana Sanghi opposite Sushant.

Apart from Bhumi, Taapsee Pannu, Genelia Deshmukh and many other Bollywood celebrities also posted about Dil Bechara on social media. “#SushanthSinghRajput on screen and I can’t help but whistle #DilBechara,” Genelia tweeted. Her actor husband Ritesh wrote, “As promised -I am ready with my popcorn .. watching #DilBechara Time to celebrate #SushantSinghRajput May you be the brightest star in the sky.”

Earlier on Friday, Sara Ali Khan had also shared a post on Sushant. She shared a photo of the late actor with her father, Saif Ali Khan, who is seen in a special role in the film. “The only two gentlemen that have spoken to me about Sartre, Van Gogh, telescopes and constellations, guitars, The Northern Lights, cricket, Pink Floyd, Nusrat Saab and acting techniques,” she wrote in the caption. “This is to the last thing you two have in common- #DilBechara Now on Disney Hotstar,” the 24-year-old actor added.

