Bhumi Pednekar is unrecognisable in new Durgamati poster, Priyanka Chopra reveals how her Quantico co-star saved her

bollywood

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 13:57 IST

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day:

India’s Best Dancer: Tiger Pop beats Mukul Gain, Shweta Warrier to win the show, takes home Rs 15 lakhs

India’s Best Dancer winner is Tiger Pop aka Ajay Singh of Gurugram. He won the first season of the dance reality TV dance show during Sunday’s grand finale and took home the prize money of Rs 15 lakh.

Priyanka Chopra was saved by Quantico co-star Yasmine Al Massri from grievous injury, watch throwback video



Priyanka Chopra shared a throwback video from her ABC show Quantico and revealed how she was saved from a hurtling chair by co-star Yasmine Al Massri.

Durgamati poster: Bhumi Pednekar debuts spooky new pic, film’s name changed to Durgamati The Myth from Durgavati

Bhumi Pednekar shared a new poster of her upcoming film, Durgamati, on Monday. The film is set for an OTT release on December 11 and was previously called Durgavati.

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal move in together into a sea-facing apartment: ‘We will live here for a few years now’

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have moved in together. The two were supposed to get married in April in 2020 but the pandemic put paid to their plans.

Inside Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra’s wedding anniversary celebrations, check out their gorgeous cake

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on Sunday. She shared a picture from their cake cutting ceremony.

