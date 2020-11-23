e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Durgamati poster: Bhumi Pednekar debuts spooky new pic, film’s name changed to Durgamati The Myth from Durgavati

Durgamati poster: Bhumi Pednekar debuts spooky new pic, film’s name changed to Durgamati The Myth from Durgavati

Bhumi Pednekar shared a new poster of her upcoming film, Durgamati, on Monday. The film is set for an OTT release on December 11 and was previously called Durgavati.

bollywood Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 10:56 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Duragmati poster has Bhumi Pednekar in a new avatar.
Duragmati poster has Bhumi Pednekar in a new avatar.
         

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has shared a new poster from her upcoming film, Durgamati The Myth. The film is set to release on Amazon Prime on December 11, 2020. It appears the film has undergone a name change too.

Sharing the poster, Bhumi wrote in Hindi: “Aa rahi hai... Durgamati.” The poster showed Bhumi looking intently through the mirror. Her bindi had partially rubbed off and she had revenge written all over her face. The picture had an eerie quality to it and was set in a dilapidated haveli, as it had been lying in neglect for ages.

 

In early October too, Bhumi had shared a poster which showed her sitting in front of a door with a pair of eyes on it. The poster read Durgavati as its name. Bhumi wrote a while salwar kameez and her face looked unusually white. She had written: “What’s behind that door? You will know soon, Durgavati releasing worldwide,11th December 2020 on @primevideoin.”

Durgamati is the remake of hit Telugu film, Bhaagamathie. It starred Anushka Shetty in the lead role of a female IAS officer who gets possessed by the ghost of a dead queen. Durgamati is being produced by Bhushan Kumar and Akshay Kumar.

 

The film will also star Arshad Warsi. Welcoming him to the film, Bhumi had written in February, “Welcome on board @arshad_warsi sir, I have adored you for years and am so excited to finally get a chance to work with you :) Thank you for becoming a part of this special film #Durgavati.”

Also read: Sana Khan shares first pic with husband Anas Sayed after marriage: ‘Married each other for the sake of Allah’

Writing about Bhaagamathie, the Hindustan Times review, had said: “The gem of this film is, of course, Anushka Shetty. She plays Bhaagamathie with such grace and talent that it leaves us in awe of her performance. That one scene where she stylishly drapes her shawl shows her screen presence. If anyone has doubts that she can carry a film on her shoulders, Bhaagamathie is the answer.”

