Bhumi Pednekar responds to fan’s marriage proposal with wit and kindness, earns praise from Twitter

Bhumi Pednekar had a witty reply for a fan’s marriage proposal on Twitter. Check out how she responded.

bollywood Updated: Nov 29, 2019 11:26 IST

Asian News International
Bhumi Pednekar poses on the set of music reality show Indian Idol 11 to promote her upcoming movie Pati Patni Aur Woh.
Bhumi Pednekar poses on the set of music reality show Indian Idol 11 to promote her upcoming movie Pati Patni Aur Woh.(AFP)
         

Bhumi Pednekar on Friday stole the show with her sweet yet hilarious response to an excited fan who proposed her for marriage on social media. Expressing his fondness for the actor, one of her enthusiastic followers wrote, “Bhumi Pednekar, Hi beautiful mam, I can’t stay a single day without looking at your pic. You are so pretty, I wish you were a normal girl. Now you are a big celebrity. Kitna v pyar Kar lu Lekin Koi chance hi Nahi hain ki ap Koi non-celebrity se shadi Karo. Dukh hota hai.”

 

Responding to which, Bhumi, who has been active on social media lately, said, “Celebrity or no celebrity shaadi ke chances abhi kam hi hai...but I won’t let you miss me..will keep coming to the big screen as often as possible.”

Her revert won the hearts of her fans. While one commented, “True professional reply to a common man form a celebrity!” another lauded and said, “Whatta humble response to a fan Wow Hats off @bhumipednekar.”

Also read: Rishi Kapoor says actors should focus on building minds: ‘Look at Ranveer, Vicky, my son. None of them have dole-shole’

 

On the work front, the 30-year-old actor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. The movie is a remake of the 1978 film with the same name and also features Aparshakti Khurrana in a supporting role.

The movie is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar. Pati Patni Aur Woh is slated to release on December 6.

Shiv Sena calls PM Modi elder brother, seeks positive role from Centre
1 litre milk diluted with 'bucket of water', served to 81 students in UP school
Re 1 clinics, meals for Rs 10, 80% job quota for locals in Sena-led govt's CMP
Confident of India becoming permanent member of UNSC: Jaishankar
Indian company offers 'sleep internship', promises to pay Rs 1 lakh
World-renowned US rock climber falls to death in Mexico
'Maybe that was my ego talking': Kohli narrates pain of WC semis loss
Watch: Uddhav Thackeray responds to question on Shiv Sena turning secular
