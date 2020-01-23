Bhumi Pednekar’s Durgavati goes on floors, Akshay Kumar shares glimpse from sets. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 12:57 IST

Akshay Kumar, who is presenting G Ashok’s horror-thriller Durgavati, shared a sneak-peek from the sets as the film went on floors. In the picture shared by him on Twitter, leading lady Bhumi Pednekar is seen seeking blessings from the goddess before commencing the shoot.

“#Durgavati begins, with blessings and good vibes, as always need your best wishes as well. @bhumipednekar @itsBhushanKumar @vikramix Ashok @Abundantia_Ent @TSeries #CapeOfGoodFilms,” Akshay wrote. This is the first film which he is only presenting and not acting in.

Reportedly, Durgavati is the official Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Bhaagamathie, starring Anushka Shetty. Bhaagamathie tells the story of a woman confined in a haunted house while being interrogated in connection with a case of corruption.

G Ashok, who helmed the Telugu original, is also directing Durgavati. Mahie Gill has also been roped in for a pivotal role in the film.

Also read | Tanhaji box office collection day 13: Ajay Devgn’s film continues ‘historic’ run, makes Rs 190 crore

Earlier, Bhumi told PTI that she was excited about Durgavati, as the film would be resting on her shoulders alone. She said, “Durgavati is going to take me in horror space. It is the most challenging and special film for me as it is for the first time the responsibility will be on my shoulders. Durgavati is something I’m most pressured and excited about. Akshay sir is a genius, I respect him.”

Akshay earlier said in an interview that Bhumi was a versatile actor and he felt that she would be the right choice for the role. “I thought it was an IPS female’s role and I thought Bhumi would fit the bill well. I wanted a girl-next-door kind of image and Bhumi is someone who can pull off any role with ease. So I requested her,” he said.

Akshay and Bhumi worked together in Shree Narayan Singh’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which released in 2017. The film was a critical as well as commercial success.

Follow @htshowbiz for more