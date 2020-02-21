Bhumi Pednekar wishes Ayushmann for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: ‘Dearest Kartik and Aman, your love is eternal’

bollywood

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has shared a special note on the release of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Bhumi was a part of the original film, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, which released in 2017.

Taking to Twitter, she dedicated her note to the two character of the new film, Kartik and Aman, played by Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar. “Dearest Kartik and Aman, Your love is eternal and it’s going to leave an everlasting impression on the world. I can’t wait to celebrate your union today @ayushmannk @Farjigulzar So proud All the best @hiteshkewalya ... Aapki suggu ka aashirwad hai,” she wrote. “And @aanandlrai @cypplOfficial as always we are ready for the zyada celebration sir :) Team #ShubhMangalZyadaSavdhaan @Neenagupta001 @raogajraj @maanvigagroo @manurishichadha congratulations and aapke sundar parivaar se milne ke liye hum taiyaar hai,” she added.

Dearest Kartik and Aman,

Bhumi starred opposite Ayushmann in the original film. In it, Ayushmann played a man with erectily dysfunction. Meanwhile, in the second part, Ayushmann plays a gay man who is in love with Jitendra’s character. The film released to positive reviews on Friday.

Bhumi recently won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Critics) on Saturday. She will be hosting a private party on Saturday for her close friends and mentors of the industry to celebrate her win and a successful year at the movies. She had three releases last year including Saand Ki Aankh, Bala and Sonchiriya. All three films were well received by critics and two even made big money at the box office.

“It is going to be a very private party and Bhumi is calling people who have been pillars of strength in her rise and rise as an artist and a star. She wants to thank them all and celebrate this moment of her life with them. The party is happening at her pad in the suburbs because she wants to keep it extremely private. Everyone who has been there through like a rock in her journey in cinema will be there to celebrate with her,” informs a source.

Bhumi’s film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship also released on Friday. She plays a small role in the film that stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead. She will now be seen in Durgavati and in Karan Johar’s Takht.

