Birthday girl Neetu Singh’s Instagram is every throwback lover’s paradise. Here are 10 best pics

Neetu Singh turns 60 on Sunday but trust us, she looks nothing like it. As Bollywood’s coolest mommy enters the sixth decade of her life, we also have an idea on how to celebrate her big day.

Neetu is celebrating her 60th birthday in Paris. Her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared pictures from the holiday on her Instagram. Also present were Neetu’s son and actor Ranbir Kapoor, granddaughter Samara and mother-in-law Krishna Raj Kapoor. Neetu’s husband, Rishi Kapoor, has made all the arrangements, it was reported.

Neetu made her Bollywood debut as a child actor in 1966’s Suraj. She charmed everyone with her cute smile and sharp wit in films like Do Kaliyaan and Dus Lakh. As an adult, she worked with stars such as Rishi, Amitabh Bachchan, Jeetendra in films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Jhoota Kahin Ka, The Burning Train and Yaarana.

While playing the romantic couple on screen, Rishi and Neetu also fell for each other. They tied the knot in 1980 and soon became parents to Riddhima and Ranbir.

Neetu still makes special appearances in films like Besharam and Love Aaj Kal and was seen in a lead role in Do Dooni Chaar with her husband. However, most of her time these days goes into maintaining an awesome page on Instagram. She posts selfies with her friends, cute videos of her granddaughter and most special of all, throwback pictures from her career and family life. Here are the 10 most amazing gems we found on her profile. Enjoy!

Happy birthday Neetu Singh!

