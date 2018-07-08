Ranbir Kapoor parties in Paris on mom Neetu’s birthday. See pics with sister Riddhima, niece Samara

Neetu Kapoor and her family are celebrating her 60th birthday in Paris. Her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared pictures from the holiday on her Instagram. Also present were Neetu’s son and actor Ranbir Kapoor, granddaughter Samara and mother-in-law Krishna Raj Kapoor.

In a collage of photos shared by Riddhima on Sunday, we can see the mother-daughter duo over the years. “#60goinon16. ‘Happiest birthday to my lifeline’ - I love you so much, mom,” she captioned the pictures.

#mumsbday #paris ❤️ A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on Jul 7, 2018 at 1:00pm PDT

Happy bday mom ❤️ A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on Jul 7, 2018 at 4:14pm PDT

#myuniverse ❤️ A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on Jul 7, 2018 at 4:14pm PDT

Riddhima also shared a photo of herself with brother Ranbir, who reportedly flew out to Paris on Sunday to be with his family. The actor is currently riding high on the success of his latest film, the Sanjay Dutt biopic, Sanju.

A third picture shows three generations of the Kapoor clan - Neetu, Riddhima and Riddhima’s daughter, Samara - sitting in the back seat of a car.

According to a report in DNA, Neetu’s husband and Ranbir and Riddhima’s father, actor Rishi Kapoor, has made all the arrangements for the Paris celebrations.

After returning from France, Ranbir is expected to resume filming Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which also features his girlfriend Alia Bhatt. The couple was spotted eating dinner at Alia’s house recently.

Follow @htshowbiz for more