Blackmail song Badla: Irrfan Khan turns revenge quirky in this delicious song

Even as his fans await an update on his health, Irrfan Khan can be seen in a furious yet quirky avatar in a new song released by the makers of his upcoming film, Blackmail. Directed by Abhinay Deo, of Delhi Belly fame, Blackmail is expected to repeat the success of the actor’s Hindi Medium. The song is a comment on the life in today’s time where infidelity, fraud and selfishness are the norms.

Titled Badla, the song is written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and Amit Trivedi has lent his voice for the quirky number. Rapper Divine has composed and sung the song. In sync with ‘I Hate You Like I Love You’ from director Abhinay Deo’s Delhi Belly, the song has weirdly crazy lyrics. Lines like ‘kuti cheez hai duniya fir tu kyu banta hai Santa Claus?’ are sure to strike a chord with the audience.

While Irrfan was absent from the launch, the rest of the crew launched the song in Mumbai on Friday.

Irrfan Khan tweeted about his medical condition a few days ago and said he had been diagnosed with a ‘rare disease’. Urging fans to have some patience and respect his privacy, he also assured that he would issue a statement as soon as he can regarding his health. His wife Sutapa Sikdar also issued a similar statement few days later.

The film also features Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall and Gajraj Rao and is set to hit theatres on April 6.

