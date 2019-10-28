Bollywood Diwali 2019: Sonam-Anand share sweets with media, Ayushmann plays dhol for his kids. See pics, videos

bollywood

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 15:43 IST

Bollywood stars and their families had a great Diwali on Sunday. Stars such as Ayushmann Khurrana, Ajay Devgn, Sonali Bendre, Arjun Kapoor and many others took to social media to wish their fans and give them a glimpse into their celebrations.

Actor Ajay Devgn shared a precious picture with his daughter Nysa and son Yug. “This is us! Wishing everyone a prosperous new year,” he captioned the photo. Nysa is seen in a white lehenga and Yug is seen in a red kurta. Ajay, too, is seen in a traditional avatar in a white kurta. The kids and their dad are seen in a warm embrace, looking away from the camera. Later at night, the kids were seen with their mother Kajol at Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party.

Actor Sonam Kapoor and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja’s warm gesture towards photographers warmed everyone’s hearts. The couple distributed laddoos among the paparazzi gathered outside her father Anil Kapoor’s home on Sunday for a Diwali party. Sonam held Anand’s hand as he passed a large box of sweets around the photographers, wishing them ‘Happy Diwali’. Anil, too, doled out the sweets.

The family posed for a perfect picture together inside their home, shared by Sonam’s brother and actor Harshwardhan Kapoor. Their cousin and actor Arjun Kapoor also shared a picture with the entire extended family. “This laughing candid Family picture of ours took 7 Mins of actual posing... nevertheless Happy Diwali to all of you,” he captioned it.

Also read: Inside Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party: Shah Rukh, Akshay Kumar, Malaika Arora, Kajol, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan turn up in traditional best

Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap shared the perfect Diwali picture with her husband and actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The couple celebrated Diwali at their Chandigarh home with their whole family. Tahira even shared a video of Ayushmann taking charge of the dhol as their daughter danced to the beats. “Happy Diwali from our family to yours #chandigarhdiwali,” she wrote with their pictures. Ayushmann wore a dark kurta pyjama with a pink stole and Tahira wore a pink and golden dress for the festival. The family lit floating air lanterns instead of firecrackers to celebrate the festival of lights.

Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan also clicked a family picture with her two kids--Navya and Agatsya-- and her mother, veteran actor Jaya Bachchan. The author wore a red saree while Navya and the rest were seen in all-white outfits.

Malaika Arora also shared a picture with her parents, sister Amrita and son Arhaan on Instagram. “Happy Diwali from ours to yours..... love , light , prosperity, happiness,” she wrote. Malaika celebrated the festival with Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and others at their home.

Sonali Bendre celebrated the festival with her husband Goldie Behl and son Ranveer. Actor and friend Hrithik Roshan also joined them for the festivities. “Happy Diwali everyone! May the lights of Diwali brighten up your lives,” she captioned her post.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 15:20 IST