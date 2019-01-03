Bollywood’s golden girl Taapsee Pannu poses on magazine cover. See pic

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu looks stunning as she features on the cover of a fashion magazine.

Donning a shimmery crushed silk blouse and skirt by Michael Kors, the Manmarziyaan star is the cover girl of Grazia’s January edition. She shared the image on her social media with the caption, “’There’s something about Taapsee’ I am also trying to figure this THING out since years. Kickstarting 2019.”

The Pink star is currently shooting for Mangal Mission, also starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi, and Kriti Kulhari. Apart from that, the 31-year-old is also gearing up for ‘Badla’ with Amitabh Bachchan.

Taapsee, who is busy with her upcoming projects Badla and Womaniya,wrote on Instagram, “In 2019 I promise to myself that I will embrace the lemons life throws at me n transform them into oranges n consume it coz we can never have enough of Vitamin C “

Badla will reunite actor Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee after Pink and will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh. It is reportedly a remake of 2016 Spanish thriller Contratiempo. The film is produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and is expected to release in March 2019.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 13:34 IST