Bollywood sets #CoupleGoals: Fighting lockdown blues together
‘Social distancing’ is certainly making the heart grow fonder, as far as Bollywood’s beloved couples are concerned.bollywood Updated: Apr 07, 2020 20:29 IST
Be it over video calls, at the home gym, giving each other a haircut or head massage, chilling away or sharing household chores, popular jodis of the industry are ensuring they set couple goals in times of lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis.
View this post on Instagram
Tough times don’t last...Tough people do!! #truethat ❤️ Staying committed to life is powerful...for life ALWAYS finds a way!!! 🤗👍We will all need to be of service at some point, it’s wise to stay mentally strong & physically healthy against all odds, to be of help when life beckons!!❤️ sending love & healing energies to the world!!! #staysafe #proactive #breathe #discipline #highspirits #collectiveconsciousness 🙏❤️🤗 #duggadugga @rohmanshawl 🌈 I love you guys!!
While Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s video call banter set an example of how in times of a lockdown when meeting near and dear ones has become a distant reality, technology has played a huge rule in keeping people connected.
There are also couples such as Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Sushmita Sen-Rohman Shawl who have been working out together. DeepVeer have also been goofy with their posts, including one in which Padukone pulled off a Marie Kondo act by labelling her husband, well, husband!
Amidst busy schedules and the hustle bustle of life, the celebrities hardly get time to spend with each other. But the forced break has given them - and many others - a chance to spend quality time.
Anoushka Sharma recently posted a cosy picture with Virat Kohli, and penned a moving message.
View this post on Instagram
Every dark cloud had a silver lining. And this time, while it may seem like the worst time and in so many ways it actually is, has also forcefully made us all stop and deal with things we might have been running away from because either we were ‘busy’ or it was convenient to say we were 'busy'. If this time is respected for what it is, it will enable more light to shine through. This time has also made us all realise what's truly important. For me just having food, water and a roof over my head and the good health of my family seems MOST important. Everything else is a bonus that I bow my head in gratitude for. But, that which we call 'basic' is not so basic for everyone after looking at all the people who struggle for just those few things. My prayers with them and their families. May everyone be safe and secure. This time has surely made me more reflective. This need to stay at home with your loved ones has been forced upon the entire world but there is a deep lesson for us all. There is a lesson to strive for work and life balance ( I've valued and strived for this dearly for many years now ), there is a lesson to devote more time in things that actually matter. Today, when I'm surrounded by all the blessings in my life, I just want to tell everyone how much compassion I feel for everyone who I see suffer. I want to help as many possible in the best of my abilities. I feel pride in our resilience to be better human beings. I can instinctively feel this in and around me. We will all have our individual and subjective lessons from this time and hopefully, such lessons will continuously stay with us all.
Even Shibani Dandekar snuggled up to “better half” Farhan Akhtar for a picture, and stated how they “clearly didn’t get the social distancing memo”, while Chopra Jonas also shared a picture in which she was all cuddled up to her husband Nick Jonas while he looked affectionately at his sleeping beauty. Their dog Gino is also in the frame, one of their many #stayat home moments in the US.
Bipasha Basu Singh Grover and Karan Singh Grover, it seems from their posts, have been using the free time to watch the Harry Potter series, and newly married actor Kamya Panjabi says she’s enjoying the “family time” with husband Shalabh Dang. There’s even Karanvir Bohra. “This is all I need in the world.... #stayingathome #quarantined,” he captioned a photograph in which he’s seen giving wife Teejay Sidhu a peck on the cheek.
A few days ago, popular TV actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared a caricature featuring her with her husband, actor Vivek Dahiya, each wearing a mask to stay safe, and their hands entwined to denote they’re set to fight it together, while Kavita Kaushik took a selfie in which her husband is seen washing utensils, and she stressed on the importance of diving home chores between yourself and family members.
