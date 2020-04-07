Bollywood sets #CoupleGoals: Fighting lockdown blues together

bollywood

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 20:29 IST

Be it over video calls, at the home gym, giving each other a haircut or head massage, chilling away or sharing household chores, popular jodis of the industry are ensuring they set couple goals in times of lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis.

While Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s video call banter set an example of how in times of a lockdown when meeting near and dear ones has become a distant reality, technology has played a huge rule in keeping people connected.

There are also couples such as Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Sushmita Sen-Rohman Shawl who have been working out together. DeepVeer have also been goofy with their posts, including one in which Padukone pulled off a Marie Kondo act by labelling her husband, well, husband!

Amidst busy schedules and the hustle bustle of life, the celebrities hardly get time to spend with each other. But the forced break has given them - and many others - a chance to spend quality time.

Anoushka Sharma recently posted a cosy picture with Virat Kohli, and penned a moving message.

Even Shibani Dandekar snuggled up to “better half” Farhan Akhtar for a picture, and stated how they “clearly didn’t get the social distancing memo”, while Chopra Jonas also shared a picture in which she was all cuddled up to her husband Nick Jonas while he looked affectionately at his sleeping beauty. Their dog Gino is also in the frame, one of their many #stayat home moments in the US.

Bipasha Basu Singh Grover and Karan Singh Grover, it seems from their posts, have been using the free time to watch the Harry Potter series, and newly married actor Kamya Panjabi says she’s enjoying the “family time” with husband Shalabh Dang. There’s even Karanvir Bohra. “This is all I need in the world.... #stayingathome #quarantined,” he captioned a photograph in which he’s seen giving wife Teejay Sidhu a peck on the cheek.

A few days ago, popular TV actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared a caricature featuring her with her husband, actor Vivek Dahiya, each wearing a mask to stay safe, and their hands entwined to denote they’re set to fight it together, while Kavita Kaushik took a selfie in which her husband is seen washing utensils, and she stressed on the importance of diving home chores between yourself and family members.

