Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Kalki Koechlin seek justice for Kathua, Unnao victims

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Kalki Koechlin, Twinkle Khanna, Rajkummar Rao, Helen and Kiran Rao, along with thousands of Mumbaikars, gathered on Sunday for a peaceful protest against the barbaric rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir, and the sexual assault of another young girl in Unnao in Uttar Pradesh.

Patralekha, Sameera Reddy, Twinkle along with her son Aarav, Tara Sharma, music director Vishal Dadlani, singer and social activist Sona Mohapatra, Anushka Manchanda, and Aditi Rao Hydari, were among many others who came on the streets of Bandra to protest against the incidents of rape and seek justice.

Twinkle Khanna takes part in a protest demanding justice for the victims of Kathua and Unnao rape cases, in Mumbai. (PTI)

Some young girls were also present at the gathering holding posters that read: “This is not just rape, this is genocide with state support.” “Before having a Swachh Bharat, we want a safe Bharat,” read the placard of a young burkha-clad girl.

Kalki Koechlin at a protest demanding justice for the victims of Kathua and Unnao rape cases. (PTI)

Vishal Dadlani said: “We want to stop this nonsense now... we want action and we want it now! Once the man is accused and guilty of raping and killing a baby girl, he should be hanged then and then.”

Sona Mohapatra said, “Our gathering shows that we as a community stand for the cause; there is a helplessness that we all feel and therefore we are standing here. We want justice.”

Several Bollywood actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar, Sonam Kapoor, Shruti Seth and Mini Mathur also held placards asking for justice for the eight-year-old girl, who was kidnapped, sedated, starved, gang-raped and murdered in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. The actors posted videos of the placards and request on social media.

