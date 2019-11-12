Boney Kapoor celebrates birthday with daughter Khushi Kapoor in New York. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 19:41 IST

Film producer Boney Kapoor celebrated his birthday on Monday with younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, in New York City, where she is currently studying filmmaking. Pictures of their outing were shared online.

Several fan clubs posted pictures of Boney and Khushi enjoying some father-daughter time in sunny NYC. In one picture, Khushi can be seen kissing her dad on the cheek, while another shows them posing next to each other.

Khushi’s sister, actor Janhvi Kapoor, had taken to Instagram to share a heartfelt post on her dad’s birthday. She’d written, “Happy Birthday Papa. You always ask me where I get my energy from papa and I get it from you. Seeing you wake up and doing what you love with more passion every single day, seeing you fall but get up even stronger, seeing you broken but giving us and everyone else strength when they need it. You’re the best man I’ll ever know. You inspire me, encourage me, you’ve always been the best dad but now you’re my best friend. I love you. I’m going to make you so proud. You deserve all the happiness in the world and I hope and pray this year is full of just that in abundance for you.”

The producer’s younger brothers, actors Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor had also shared their best wishes on social media. Anil had written alongside a collection of their pictures, “Happy Birthday, @BoneyKapoor! From growing up together to overcoming the curve balls life threw at us, we have come a long way & I’m really lucky to have an elder brother & friend like you. You’ll always be the one who I listen to most in our family!”

Before Khushi had left for NYC, Janhvi had said in an interview, “I’m getting palpitations just thinking about Khushi going to... He (Boney) just has to think about it and he’ll start crying.”

