e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 12, 2019

On Boney Kapoor’s birthday, brothers Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor share heartfelt posts

On Boney Kapoor’s birthday, his brothers Anil and Sanjay Kapoor took to social media to share heartfelt posts and pictures.

bollywood Updated: Nov 11, 2019 19:16 IST

Asian News International
Brothers Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor pose together.
Brothers Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor pose together.
         

As Boney Kapoor rang in his 64th birthday on Monday, his brothers Anil and Sanjay took to social media to post their best wishes on the special day.

The Mr India actor posted a picture in which the three brothers can be seen sitting down for a lively conversation. Anil shared a series of monochrome pictures on Twitter.

 

Considering himself lucky to have an elder brother like Boney, Anil wrote, "Happy Birthday, @BoneyKapoor! From growing up together to overcoming the curve balls life threw at us, we have come a long way & I'm really lucky to have an elder brother & friend like you. You'll always be the one who I listen to most in our family!"

 

View this post on Instagram

🤗🤗❤️

A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on

Sanjay Kapoor shared a recent picture on Instagram in which the two brothers can be seen smiling and posing together. Going by the picture, it seems that the picture is from a festive celebration. He captioned the adorable picture with hearts and hugging emoticons.

Apart from the brothers, Boney's daughter Janhvi also wished her father on the special day. The Dhadak star credited her father for her electrifying energy while extending warm wishes on his birthday. Not only did she share a lengthy heartfelt post, but Janhvi also shared some really old pictures of the producer, one of which featured him as a toddler.

 

Boney Kapoor was married to the late actor Sridevi, who died last year. He has produced a number of her films including the famous Anil Kapoor starrer Mr. India and her last film, Mom.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Shiv Sena can’t get deal over the line, Governor invites NCP
Shiv Sena can’t get deal over the line, Governor invites NCP
BJP to ‘wait and watch’ as Shiv Sena scrambles to shore up numbers
BJP to ‘wait and watch’ as Shiv Sena scrambles to shore up numbers
Shiv Sena seeks more time in meeting with governor Koshyari, request denied
Shiv Sena seeks more time in meeting with governor Koshyari, request denied
‘Your job is to...’: Nikki Haley advises immigrants in the US
‘Your job is to...’: Nikki Haley advises immigrants in the US
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
Snubbed by Greg Chappell, honed by MS Dhoni: The Deepak Chahar story
Snubbed by Greg Chappell, honed by MS Dhoni: The Deepak Chahar story
People in a Kerala family have died mysteriously for 26 yrs. Now, some answers
People in a Kerala family have died mysteriously for 26 yrs. Now, some answers
Maharashtra deadlock l ‘Last nail in Shiv Sena’s coffin’: Gautam Gambhir
Maharashtra deadlock l ‘Last nail in Shiv Sena’s coffin’: Gautam Gambhir
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News