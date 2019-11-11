On Boney Kapoor’s birthday, brothers Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor share heartfelt posts

bollywood

As Boney Kapoor rang in his 64th birthday on Monday, his brothers Anil and Sanjay took to social media to post their best wishes on the special day.

The Mr India actor posted a picture in which the three brothers can be seen sitting down for a lively conversation. Anil shared a series of monochrome pictures on Twitter.

Happy Birthday, @BoneyKapoor! From growing up together to overcoming the curve balls life threw at us, we have come a long away & I’m really lucky to have an elder brother & friend like you. You’ll always be the one who I listen to most in our family! pic.twitter.com/2CfCvw2549 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 11, 2019

Considering himself lucky to have an elder brother like Boney, Anil wrote, "Happy Birthday, @BoneyKapoor! From growing up together to overcoming the curve balls life threw at us, we have come a long way & I'm really lucky to have an elder brother & friend like you. You'll always be the one who I listen to most in our family!"

Sanjay Kapoor shared a recent picture on Instagram in which the two brothers can be seen smiling and posing together. Going by the picture, it seems that the picture is from a festive celebration. He captioned the adorable picture with hearts and hugging emoticons.

Apart from the brothers, Boney's daughter Janhvi also wished her father on the special day. The Dhadak star credited her father for her electrifying energy while extending warm wishes on his birthday. Not only did she share a lengthy heartfelt post, but Janhvi also shared some really old pictures of the producer, one of which featured him as a toddler.

Boney Kapoor was married to the late actor Sridevi, who died last year. He has produced a number of her films including the famous Anil Kapoor starrer Mr. India and her last film, Mom.

