Box office report: Aladdin earns Rs 22.3 cr, races ahead of PM Narendra Modi and Arjun Kapoor’s India’s Most Wanted

Raj Kumar Gupta’s India’s Most Wanted saw nominal rise in the box office collection over the weekend, making a total of Rs 8.66 crore in three days of the release. Starring Arjun Kapoor in the lead role, India’s Most Wanted traces a cop – played by Arjun – and how he nabs a terrorist without firing a single bullet.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures. “#IndiasMostWanted witnessed growth over the weekend, but not substantial enough... The 3-day total, thus, remains below the mark... Fri 2.10 cr, Sat 3.03 cr, Sun 3.53 cr. Total: ₹ 8.66 cr. India biz. #IMW.” he wrote. The film that opened at just Rs 2 crore on Friday, collected Rs 3 crore on its second day, taking its total collections to Rs 5 crore. The film clashed with Vivek Oberoi’s PM Narendra Modi and Disney’s Aladdin.

#IndiasMostWanted witnessed growth over the weekend, but not substantial enough... The 3-day total, thus, remains below the mark... Fri 2.10 cr, Sat 3.03 cr, Sun 3.53 cr. Total: ₹ 8.66 cr. India biz. #IMW — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 27, 2019

The Hollywood biggie Aladdin surpassed the earnings of Modi biopic and India’s Most Wanted. “#Aladdin emerges the first choice of moviegoers... Biz jumps on Day 3 [vis-à-vis Day 1]... Fares much better than the two #Hindi releases... Needs to maintain the pace on weekdays... Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 6.50 cr, Sun 7.75 cr. Total: ₹ 18.50 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross: ₹ 22.03 cr,” Taran tweeted. Aladdin is a live-action adaptation of Disney’s 1992 classic and has been directed by Guy Ritchie.

#Aladdin emerges the first choice of moviegoers... Biz jumps on Day 3 [vis-à-vis Day 1]... Fares much better than the two #Hindi releases... Needs to maintain the pace on weekdays... Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 6.50 cr, Sun 7.75 cr. Total: ₹ 18.50 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross: ₹ 22.03 cr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 27, 2019

Vivek Oberoi’s PM Narendra Modi, that also hit theatres the same day, saw a good jump in the collections on Sunday and reached a total of Rs 11.76 crore in three days. “#PMNarendraModi showed positive trending across the weekend... Biz on Day 3 gave the much-required push... Weekdays crucial, since it needs to maintain the momentum for a satisfactory total... Fri 2.88 cr, Sat 3.76 cr, Sun 5.12 cr. Total: ₹ 11.76 cr. India biz,” Adarsh tweeted.

#PMNarendraModi showed positive trending across the weekend... Biz on Day 3 gave the much-required push... Weekdays crucial, since it needs to maintain the momentum for a satisfactory total... Fri 2.88 cr, Sat 3.76 cr, Sun 5.12 cr. Total: ₹ 11.76 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 27, 2019

A biopic of PM Modi, the film released a day after he won the Lok Sabha elections with a landslide majority.

First Published: May 27, 2019 16:01 IST